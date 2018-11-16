Opinions vary on revised Rockford St. plan

Donna Adkins of 360 Kettle Corn on Rockford Street, looks at a map depicting changes planned there with the help of her daughter Lilith, 5. - Bryan Vickery, right, an engineer with Kimley-Horn and Associates, which is assisting the N.C. Department of Transportation on the project, answers questions during Thursday afternoon's meeting. Mount Airy Fire Chief Zane Poindexter is pictured to the left. - Nick Patel of Quality Inn points to a map showing Rockford Street while learning how the project will affect his business. -

When radical changes are proposed for a well-traveled roadway lined with businesses of every description, both pros and cons are bound to emerge and that’s true for a project targeting Rockford Street in Mount Airy.

An informational meeting on a “superstreet” plan for the business corridor between the U.S. 52 intersection and Forrest Drive near Walmart was held Thursday afternoon at Reeves Community Center, to allow local residents to view maps and pose questions or comments.

That session was actually the second public meeting on the project. The first was held in late March, providing affected business owners and motorists their first look at the plans for the N.C. Department of Transportation effort from a conceptual standpoint.

A new “superstreet” and raised median arrangement is proposed for Rockford Street (aka U.S. 601), which would re-direct left turns and across-the-highway movements. Side-street travelers who want to cross or turn left would need to first turn right and then make a U-turn at a safe location to reach a desired destination.

The raised concrete medians would replace the present center turn lane along the corridor that is virtually uncontrolled and often leads to accidents.

Comments and concerns raised as a result of the March meeting led to revisions in the plans to address various issues, prompting the second session on Thursday to update the public on the present proposal.

And just like the first meeting in March, the latest gathering produced a variety of opinions from those in both the business and public safety communities.

Public safety concerns

While some are concerned about how the plan will affect ingress and egress at certain businesses, Mount Airy Fire Chief Zane Poindexter attended Thursday’s meeting to address a related life-and-death issue: how the proposed street concept impacts public safety vehicles.

Poindexter was focused on emergency access to various locations along the corridor. “That’s one of the things they don’t think about,” the fire chief said of transportation planners who devise such concepts.

“Not just the fire department (trucks), but any vehicle,” Poindexter said in reference to EMS ambulances, law enforcement vehicles and others.

One concern is the Surry Emergency Medical Service headquarters near Holiday Inn Express just off Forrest Drive, which is used by ambulance drivers when responding to accidents or medical issues. ‘That is a well-traveled path coming out,” Poindexter said.

He learned that a key concern with access for public safety vehicles has been incorporated into the proposal since the March meeting, which involves the raised concrete medians.

This includes plans for the medians to be beveled, the fire chief explained, rather than sharp-edged as previously envisioned.

“The raised concrete medians are going to be traversable for our vehicles in case we need to cross over,” he said of public safety conveyances.

Not being able to negotiate the medians in such a manner would have required such vehicles to travel down Rockford Street, then make a U-turn in doubling back to reach an emergency.

“That’s going to add to response time,” Poindexter said of how this would have hampered aiding victims of respiratory or cardiac arrest when every minute is critical.

But after attending Thursday afternoon’s informational meeting, the fire chief is confident safety won’t be compromised.

“Everything that we needed or any concerns have been addressed,” Poindexter said on behalf of local public safety personnel. “We’re perfectly comfortable with the proposed plan.”

The fire chief, whose department also responds to medical emergencies in addition to fires, applauds the new superstreet plan for Rockford Street in general, which is aimed at reducing side-impact and other accidents.

“Hopefully, it will reduce our need to be out there, especially with vehicle crashes.”

Business reaction varied

Not everyone offered such high praise for the superstreet plan at Thursday’s meeting, an informal session in which attendees viewed maps and directed questions to DOT staff members and transportation consultants present.

Donna Adkins, the president of 360 Kettle Corn, a business at 2211 Rockford St. near Subway, said the project will impact it in a negative way, including losing some of her parking space due to the construction.

Adkins also fears it will have unintended consequences for transportation patterns, possibly solving one problem while creating another.

She believes local drivers, after learning where the medians and other restrictive elements are in place, will use alternate routes to avoid those and defeat the purpose of the superstreet to make traffic flow safer and more efficient.

“I think it’s going to cause more traffic on the back roads,” Adkins said of secondary routes in the Rockford Street area.

She thinks a better, and simpler, solution to the accident problem would be increased enforcement of the 35-mph speed limit along the street.

Nick Patel, part-owner and general manager of Quality Inn at 2136 Rockford St., also commented on the wreck frequency during Thursday’s meeting.

“I don’t think the data is right,” Patel said of DOT safety statistics posted on a display board. There were 243 crashes along the Rockford Street business corridor from 2012 to 2016, according to the display, which also listed three fatal accidents.

The crash rate for the street is more than double the state average.

However, Patel guesses that the bulk of the collisions occurred in the section of Rockford Street from the Wendy’s fast-food restaurant to the U.S. 52 intersection and at the intersection itself.

Nothing is being done there, he said regarding the plan that allegedly proposes changes at places where they are not needed and doesn’t include improvements where needs do exist.

Patel thinks the impact of the superstreet will be mixed for Quality Inn.

“It will be convenient for guests to get out, but we will lose some guests,” he said of would-be lodgers who might consider his establishment too hard to reach.

Meanwhile, Mark Rogers of Rogers Realty and Auction, located just off Rockford Street, spoke of the plan in favorable terms.

“I’ve learned there are more opportunities to make U-turns than when I was last here,” Rogers said of attending the first meeting.

He also became aware of much-needed pedestrian crosswalks and sidewalks that are part of the plans for Rockford Street.

“This has been good information — I’ve learned a lot.”

