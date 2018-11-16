Three caught in alleged break-ins

Gammons - Tinsley - Hodge -

ARARAT — Three people were arrested on view Wednesday for allegedly breaking and entering into residences around Siloam Road here.

According to the Surry County Sheriff’s Office, around 6 a.m. Wednesday a resident saw suspicious behavior on Pratt Road, just off Siloam Road in the Level Cross community.

The arrest report says officers took three men into custody at 6:27 a.m.: Robert Lee Hodges, 38, of Bryant Road, Mount Airy; Jessy Rodrick Tinsley, 35, of Remembrance Lane, Mount Airy; and Dustin Dale Gammons, 27, of Danley Road, Ararat.

Sheriff Jimmy Combs said the three men “were arrested on Nov. 14, 2018, after the deputies were called to a residence on Pratt Road, where a vehicle was stuck in the mud.”

Deputies located two of the subjects around the vehicle and another was located in the vicinity asking for assistance, according to the sheriff. Upon further investigation by detectives, it was determined that items located in the vehicle and close by the vehicle were stolen from residences on Pratt and Siloam roads.

“Gammons was charged with break and enter, larceny after break and enter, and two separate counts of larceny. He was also served with an outstanding parole violation,” said Combs.

Once he was taken into custody, Gammons was served a warrant on a larceny charge dated Nov. 2.

Combs said Gammons was being held as of Friday afternoon under a $17,500 secured bond and a parole detainer.

Tinsley was charged with breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering, and an additional count of larceny. Combs said he is being held under a $12,500 secured bond.

Similarly, Hodge was charged with breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering, and an additional count of larceny.

”He is being held under a $22,500 secured bond,” said Combs.

By Jeff Linville jlinville@mtairynews.com

Reach Jeff at 415-4692.

