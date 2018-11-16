Bears’ 1948 game scores with NPR

These are some of the lacquer discs on which the broadcast of a 1948 state championship game involving the Mount Airy Bears was originally stored until recently being transferred to CDs and re-broadcast. -

A state championship game played by the Mount Airy High School football team in 1948 is continuing to make history in 2018, including attracting the attention of National Public Radio (NPR).

During a program on Saturday, the public radio network will highlight the story behind a recent re-broadcast of that contest by local radio stations WPAQ/WSYD.

It will be featured on the network’s “Only a Game” show, which is heard each Saturday from 7 to 8 a.m. (locally via NPR affiliate WFDD-FM, 88.5 on the dial). In all, “Only a Game” is carried by 259 National Public Radio affiliates around the country.

A segment involving Mount Airy produced as part of this week’s program will begin around 7:45 a.m., but the show also can be accessed from the NPR website at other times by those who aren’t exactly early birds.

It focuses on the circumstances surrounding archaic recordings of the original airing of the 1948 game being discovered and transferred to a digital format for the re-broadcast on Sept. 28. The modern version of the Bears team had an open date that Friday night, so a decision was made to present the 1948 state championship match-up in place of the usual live broadcast of Mount Airy football.

That move created a sensation among listeners, said Kelly Epperson, the owner of WPAQ and WSYD.

“I tell you, it was amazing,” Epperson said Thursday of the reaction to the resurrection of the historic clash between Mount Airy and Laurinburg High on Thanksgiving Day 1948. It occurred at Reddick Field, a local venue that no longer exists, and was aired live by WPAQ during its first year of operation.

“While we were re-broadcasting the game, I was getting calls, I was getting emails and messages,” recalled the station owner, who offered commentary for the Sept. 28 airing during breaks in the action. “I heard from people all over the place.”

NPR interest high

Word of the September event subsequently reached the ears of “Only a Game” staffers, who after learning the pertinent details thought it would be perfect for a feature on their program.

That series, which is produced at WBUR in Boston and circulated nationwide, is known for its coverage of offbeat sports and competitive events.

“We’re really excited that this weekend we’re going to be airing a story about WPAQ, Mount Airy, and the 1948 championship game,” Martin Kessler, one of the show’s producers, says in a promo for Saturday’s program.

Kessler also comments on the origin of historic recordings of the football game, which were unearthed and modernized.

Epperson has explained that the initial broadcast was copied from a “wire” recorder onto something called aluminum lacquer audio discs. The game was contained on about 20 of the discs, or records, in all, with material included on both sides.

The old discs were found under a desk in the office of WPAQ founder Ralph Epperson, Kelly’s father, who died in 2006. It was long thought that the game broadcast couldn’t be retrieved, and only recently was a way found to do so by meshing old playback technology with modern digital equipment to produce broadcast-quality CDs.

“As soon as we heard about the lacquer discs that Kelly Epperson discovered in his father’s old office, we knew this was a story that our listeners needed to hear,” Kessler, the NPR program producer, relates in the promo.

“We had our weekly story meeting on a Tuesday where we bounce ideas off each other, and we’ve got to give the thumbs-up or the thumbs-down on whether we want to pursue a story,” he says.

“As soon as we heard about this one,” Kessler adds of the idea involving Mount Airy, “I don’t think anyone had any hesitation — we knew this was a great story that all of our listeners across the country would really love and appreciate.”

In assembling the segment, Epperson was interviewed by the “Only a Game” producer along with Brack Llewellyn, another local radio personality involved. Kessler seemed fascinated with how the old discs were found and the material was transferred.

“He was amazed that it held together for all these years,” Epperson said of the disc collection.

The station owner was excited when hearing that the story about the game re-broadcast was selected for a public radio feature.

“Oh man, I was blown away — I thought it is incredible they would have an interest in this.”

Kessler also was surprised to know that WPAQ still provides programming one might associate with old-time radio, such as the reading of obituaries on the air, preaching by area ministers and announcements of lost pets.

“He just couldn’t believe that we did that kind of thing,” Epperson said.

Another re-airing planned

The station owner also announced Thursday that the 1948 game will be broadcast again next week, for those who might have missed it the first time in September or want to hear it again.

This will occur at 2 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day, which will be the 70th anniversary of the historic confrontation.

In addition to the game itself, which lasts two hours and 10 minutes, the broadcast package includes an interview with Paul Webster, one of the players on the 1948 Mount Airy team.

Among those who listened to the initial re-broadcast were former players from the Laurinburg squad, including a pediatrician who is also an ex-state senator, Epperson said.

The late Johnie Joyce, WPAQ’s news and sports director in 1948, was the lone announcer for the game. In addition to describing the play-by-play action in a highly colorful manner, Joyce comments frequently on other activities occurring on Reddick Field at the time.

He mentions performances by the Mount Airy High School Marching Band, including its formation of a cross on the field at halftime, and other sights including the filming of the game by Dr. Moir Martin, a longtime local physician.

“I am thrilled that we are going to be able to run it again,” Epperson said of the 1948 game.

These are some of the lacquer discs on which the broadcast of a 1948 state championship game involving the Mount Airy Bears was originally stored until recently being transferred to CDs and re-broadcast. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_Re-Air-This-final.jpg These are some of the lacquer discs on which the broadcast of a 1948 state championship game involving the Mount Airy Bears was originally stored until recently being transferred to CDs and re-broadcast.

Public radio plans Saturday feature on historic broadcast

By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.