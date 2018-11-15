Board votes to limit public comments

Tom Joyce | The News Mount Airy Commissioner Shirley Brinkley examines documents during a meeting Thursday night, when the city council approved a proposal by her aimed at reeling in speakers during its public forums. -

Faced with a situation some Mount Airy officials and citizens alike believe has gotten out of hand, the city Board of Commissioners has set a time limit on comments made during public forums at its meetings.

The board voted 5-0 Thursday night in favor of a proposal by Commissioner Shirley Brinkley to impose a three-minute rule on those speaking.

Public forums are a regular part of each meeting of the council. People may go to a podium and speak on any city government topic.

Up to now, only one basic guideline has been in place, an admonishment at the start of each public forum by Mayor David Rowe: “This will not include any name-calling or defamation of anyone’s character.”

But forum speakers have been free to talk as long as they want. And while many do deliver succinct presentations that get right to the point, often reading from prepared comments or notes, problems have been caused by others who abuse the privilege, Commissioner Brinkley pointed out Thursday night.

In expressing themselves, citizens sometimes are repetitive and seem to ramble on endlessly during the forum sessions. They might start out by telling their life history and finally get to the heart of the issue they are concerned about as their captive audience awaits.

“We have been stressed many times,” Brinkley said of what results from such scenarios that can cause council meetings to drag on for lengthy periods. She argued that a time limit was needed out of respect to the commissioners, who often must remain at City Hall until the “wee hours” before all business is concluded.

“The county has a three-minute limit and people understand three minutes,” Brinkley said of the procedure used for forums during meetings of the Surry Board of Commissioners.

“If it’s a little over three minutes, OK,” added Brinkley, who explained that the intent is to keep the comment period from dragging on ad nauseam. Whether or not someone is allowed to keep speaking past that limit could be at the discretion of the mayor, she said.

Based on Thursday night’s discussion, the city clerk will monitor the time each person speaks.

The other four commissioners were on board with Brinkley’s proposal, as indicated by their unanimous vote.

Commissioner Dean Brown indicated that he believes it is a matter of quality vs. quantity when it comes to words. This has been proven throughout history with situations such as Lincoln’s Gettysburg Address that was brief — yet powerful.

“Some of the shortest speeches by some of the greatest people were less than two minutes,” Brown commented.

Three-minute rule imposed for forums

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.

