Mount Airy Police Reports

• Property valued at $758 was stolen Monday from Lowe’s Home Improvement, according to Mount Airy Police Department reports. The incident involved an unknown suspect selecting a DeWalt six-tool combo kit and a DeWalt drill/driver/impact unit and running out of the store without paying.

• A larceny from an unsecured motor vehicle, discovered on Nov. 8, netted the theft of property valued at $970 owned by Travis Ray Creed Sr. of Westfield Road. A Stihl chainsaw, Husqvarna leaf blower, Husqvarna weedeater, Kobalt pole saw, Kobalt tool box, five-gallon container and a cooler were taken from a 1996 Chevrolet Suburban parked at Creed’s residence.

• Joel Gonzalez, 43, of Dobson, was arrested on a charge of secret peeping on Nov. 4 as a result of a civil disturbance at Tractor Supply on Rockford Street. A female victim was the subject of the alleged peeping, for which Gonzalez was confined in the Surry County Jail under a $2,000 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in District Court next Tuesday.

• Damage to city property put at $1,500 occurred during a break-in at Blackmon Amphitheatre which was discovered on Nov. 4. Miscellaneous items were damaged, none of which was identified.

• The Sheetz convenience store was the scene of a theft on Nov. 4, when multiple suspects stole cases of beer from the store valued at $88, including a 24-pack of Michelob in cans and a 24-pack of Budweiser in cans.