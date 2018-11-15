Missing Mount Airy man found

A local man reported missing Tuesday — prompting the issuance of a silver alert — has been found, according to some media reports.

The N.C. Center for Missing Persons issued the alert Tuesday afternoon for Freddie Junior Wood, who they called a “missing endangered man.”

The 72-year-old Mount Airy man was feared to be suffering from “dementia or some other cognitive impairment,” according to the alert, and local residents were asked to contact the Surry County Sheriff’s Office if they saw him.

Several media outlets report the alert was cancelled late on Wednesday after he was reportedly found safe in Virginia.

The sheriff’s office did not return telephone calls to confirm those reports, though the Center of Missing Persons had cancelled the silver alert Thursday.