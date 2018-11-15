School seeks help with safety hazard

Jeff Linville | The News The basement of this old house has 2-3 feet of standing water inside Thursday afternoon, a potential safety hazard for kids wandering off from Meadowview Magnet Middle School. - Jeff Linville | The News A controlled burn destroyed this old house in front of the middle school, and now something needs to be done to clean up the remains and fill in the basement. -

Surry County Schools has sought the county’s help in removing a potential threat near a middle school.

From the time that Meadowview Magnet Middle School was built in 2000, the school system had its sights set on the property in front of the school at the roadway, 1310 McKinney Road. A couple of years ago, the district had a chance to acquire that property.

County Manager Chris Knopf informed the county Board of Commissioners this month that local volunteer firefighters had destroyed the house on the site with a controlled-burn practice. However, that had left brick debris behind as well as the open hole where the foundation of the property was.

The school system is concerned that this could be a safety hazard as the hole fills up with water when it rains heavily, Knopf passed along.

In 1983, NFL star running back Joe Delaney drowned trying to save two children who were caught in the flooded open foundation of a future attraction under construction at an amusement park in Monroe, Louisiana — a worst-case scenario with the burned-out house.

The school district asked if Surry County Public Works could remove the leftover debris or use it to fill in the hole.

Dennis Bledsoe, public works director, provided an estimated cost of $12,900 for that kind of job which would include mobilization equipment, other equipment, hauling charge and the landfill disposal fee, based on 200 tons of debris.

Commissioner Larry Johnson wanted to know legally what can and cannot be buried on the site.

County attorney Ed Woltz said he could not say for certain what items are not allowed to be buried such as charred wood, possibly asbestos insulation. He suggested having an environmental company assess the situation to determine what can be buried and what should be removed.

The board voted in favor of reaching out for an environmental assessment.

HVAC work

Mount Airy City Schools came before the county board to ask that funding for one repair job be switched to another that has been deemed more critical.

Dr. Kim Morrison, city superintendent, sent a letter to Knopf Nov. 5. She said the high school’s HVAC system was approved for funding, and it is still an important project.

“But, upon finding issues with the HVAC at Mount Airy Middle School, this priority has moved to the forefront,” she wrote. “MACS would like to request that the funding approved for the HVAC system be directed toward MAMS and one wing of the high school.”

She said that Chris Stroupe, president of Consultant Engineering Service, gave estimates for the costs: $750,000 at the middle school and $400,000 for the high school arts wing (including the auditorium).

Dr. Sandy George, city schools’ executive director of auxiliary services, appeared before the board to answer any questions related to the project.

George noted that the district’s finance director had indicated that the school system should be able to fund $350,000 from the beginning of the project to the next debt issuance before making it difficult for the school system to make payroll payments. She asked the board to consider approving funds, for the amount exceeding $350,000, in the next debt issuance, for the high school HVAC replacement.

Following some discussion, Knopf advised that he needs to review the numbers to assess a grand total that includes the needs of all three school systems and will come back with ideas at Monday’s board meeting.

