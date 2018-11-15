No storm problems in Surry County

While accumulated ice caused problems for some folks across the border in Virginia, Surry County escaped any major problems overnight and early Thursday morning.

Local schools were delayed by two hours as a precaution, but otherwise business seemed to go on as usual in Surry County.

John Shelton, Emergency Services director, said his office was prepared for problems, given the forecast that had the county under a winter storm warning from late Wednesday night through Thursday morning.

“They (National Weather Service forecasters) had told us in the beginning we might have some ice conditions in the western end of the county, near Lowgap, but we came out really well. We had a few trees down, like we often do, in some places, but nothing major.”

He said there were a few accidents on county roadways related to the rain and wet conditions, “but we didn’t have anything related to ice.”

Surry-Yadkin Electric Membership Cooperative didn’t show any major weather-related outages during the rain storm. Duke Energy, while dealing with widespread outages in other parts of North Carolina, showed no more than a handful in the Surry County area.

Across the state line in Virginia, Carroll County Schools were closed Thursday. There were scattered power outages as ice-laden trees fell across power lines, and some roads were still icy until late morning Thursday.