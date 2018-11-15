Library book sale under way

Submitted photo David Crawford helps prepare some of the books at the Mount Airy Public Library for the fall book sale sponsored by the Friends of the Library. - Submitted photo Tables and shelves are lined with books ready for purchase during the Friends of the Library Fall Book Sale. -

If curling up on a cold winter’s night with a nice book sounds like your cup of tea, then the Friends of the Mount Airy Public Library are ready to fix you up with a winter’s worth of reading.

At some bargain-basement prices.

The group, which carries out several fundraisers each year to support programming and book purchases at the library, is in the midst of its annual Fall Used Book Sale.

The event actually began Thursday night, with what’s called the First Choice sale, where folks could come in and get first look at this autumn’s offerings.

According to Christi Stevens, president of the group, the sale started with roughly 2,500 books offered to anyone willing to pay $3 for hardbacks or $2 for soft cover books.

While describing much of the stock as “gently used,” Stevens said the books are still in great shape.

“You’re never going to find books in that good of shape anywhere but in a book store, and they cost a lot more there.”

Those prices become even more attractive throughout the rest of the sale, which goes today from 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m., then Saturday from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. before closing out on Monday.

Prices on the books drop to $2 for hardbacks and $1 for soft cover books today, then Saturday those prices are halved, to $1 and 50 cents, respectively.

“On Monday, we have what we call our bag sale for everything that’s left,” Stevens said. “It’s everything you can put in a bag for $2.”

This will be the fifth book sale the Friends of the Library has put on in 2018. The group used to do a spring and fall sale, then for a few years ran a store downtown, with volunteer labor, which sold used books. The proceeds went to the library. The store closed a year ago, so the group ramped up the number of sales at the library.

“That gives people more time to shop, with all the stock we have coming it, we can rotate that a little more,” she said of the decision to increase the number of book sales.

Still, she said when all is done, the spring and fall sales are the largest, with the autumn version of the event generally outpacing the others.

“The fall book sale is normally between $2,500 and $3,500,” she said of the expected revenue from the weekend’s event.

“We have a lot of really good inventory now, especially a lot of children’s books this time. Sometimes we don’t have as many children’s books. And we have our typical best sellers, fiction, a lot of good stuff. A lot of inventory.”

Stevens said people in the community donate books to the library year-round, largely with the idea those books will be sold in the fundraiser events.

“We even have donations come in during the sale. We had 30 bags donated just this morning,” she said Wednesday.

She said there’s no specific line item in the library’s budget where the money will go, instead the Friends group likes to be flexible with that.

“Any money the Friends raise through book sales or any of our revenue generators, it goes wherever the library needs,” she said. “Most of it goes into the programming, that’s probably the most expensive thing … but wherever there is a need, we use these funds to help fill it.”

In addition to selling plenty of books, Stevens said she hopes something else is generated this weekend — interest by others in serving with the Friends of the Library.

“We’re always looking for new volunteers, we have a lot of fun for what we do for this cause … it’s very rewarding. We’re always looking for new people.”

She said the group meets the first Monday of every month at the library, at 9:30 a.m. Anyone interested can ask library personnel about serving with the group.

The libary is located at 145 Rockford St. in Mount Airy.

David Crawford helps prepare some of the books at the Mount Airy Public Library for the fall book sale sponsored by the Friends of the Library. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_IMG_5557.jpg David Crawford helps prepare some of the books at the Mount Airy Public Library for the fall book sale sponsored by the Friends of the Library. Submitted photo Tables and shelves are lined with books ready for purchase during the Friends of the Library Fall Book Sale. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_IMG_5551.jpg Tables and shelves are lined with books ready for purchase during the Friends of the Library Fall Book Sale. Submitted photo