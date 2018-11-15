City to host half-marathon Saturday

Tom Joyce | The News Runners head down North Main Street during last year’s Mayberry Half-Marathon, 10K and 5K event in Mount Airy. -

Wildfires raging in California have forced the cancellation of half-marathon races in cities including Monterey and Berkeley due to air quality, but that won’t be a problem for Saturday’s Mayberry Half-Marathon, 10K and 5K.

Mostly clear conditions are forecast for the 11th-annual competition that will have runners snaking their way through city streets and the Granite City Greenway system for a total of 13.1 miles, in the case of the half-marathon.

Hundreds of runners are expected for what has grown to become not just a race, but an event. Whereas Boston and New York host marathons (26.2 miles) each year that attract international participation and attention, Mount Airy boasts the next-best thing, a half-marathon.

That sets this city apart from the thousands of other communities small and large which have added 5K runs in recent years and stopped there.

“This event is great for tourism, as it brings in more runners from out of town since it has three races to choose from,” explained city Parks and Recreation Director Darren Lewis, who coordinates the Mayberry Half-Marathon, 10K and 5K. Participants have come in the past from such states as Ohio and Florida.

Early registrants indicate that this year’s gathering is on pace for a record turnout, on the “heels” of the all-time high established in 2017 when a total of 592 runners took part in the three races combined.

As of Tuesday, according to Lewis, more than 600 people had registered, including 343 for the Mayberry Half-Marathon, 123 for the 10K and 136 for the 5K.

“We are excited about the numbers for this year, as we have surpassed last year’s total,” Lewis added, with others to register the rest of this week and on Race Day.

The half-marathon is scheduled to start Saturday at 8 a.m., the 10K race (6.2 miles) at 8:15 a.m. and the 5K (3.1 miles) at 8:30 a.m.

All races will begin on North Main Street in front of Main Oak Emporium and finish at Riverside Park. From Main Street, runners will take a left on Pine Street and then a left on Riverside Drive into the park and will run an out and back on the greenway, finishing at the picnic shelter at the park.

“The course is ideal for runners looking for a ‘PR’ (personal record), as it is flat and fast,” Lewis mentioned.

Awards will go to the top-three overall male and female finishers in the three races and to the top three among both sexes in each of nine age divisions: 10 and under, 11-13, 14-19, 20-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, 60-69 and 70-plus.

Last year’s overall winner of the half-marathon was Kendall Haynes of Cana, Virginia, who covered the 13.1-mile distance in a time of one hour, 25 minutes and 30 seconds.

Registration can be completed ahead of time by sending forms to Reeves Community Center or online at http://mayberryhalf.itsyourrace.com.

The registration costs from now through Race Day for adults are $35 for the 5K segment, $40 for the 10K and $50 for the half-marathon.

For youths younger than 18, the price is $25 for all races.

Runners head down North Main Street during last year’s Mayberry Half-Marathon, 10K and 5K event in Mount Airy. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_Half-marathon-this.jpg Runners head down North Main Street during last year’s Mayberry Half-Marathon, 10K and 5K event in Mount Airy. Tom Joyce | The News

By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.