Mount Airy Police Reports

• A Mount Airy man was jailed under a $100,000 secured bond Monday night on two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, inflicting serious injury; stalking; assault with a deadly weapon; injury to real property; injury to personal property; and a domestic-violence protective order violation, according to city police department reports.

Elijah Andre Vernon, 25, of 2775 Simpson Mill Road, was arrested on South Main Street near Westfield Road after he was encountered by police answering a domestic call. No other details were listed regarding the charges or injuries caused. Vernon is scheduled to appear in Surry District Court on Dec. 3.

• Graffiti “artists” have been busy this week in Mount Airy, with property-damage incidents involving the spray-painting of graffiti discovered Monday at five different locations in the downtown area.

This included city-owned property on South Main Street at Cherry Street, where damages put at $450 occurred to a historic downtown sign, concrete sidewalk, fire hydrant and stop sign; the Central Telephone Co. facility in the 300 block of South Main Street, where a door and pavement were targeted, resulting in damage put at $100; the nearby residence of Lizzie Johnson Morrison, involving a concrete walkway being spray-painted;

Also, a concrete walkway at a site owned by Rees and Rees Properties at 319 S. Main St.; and Ida Verdi Investments, LLC, in the 400 block of South Main, where a concrete walkway received $50 in damage. Figures were not listed for some of the property spray-painted.

• Ernest Michael Sias, 48, of 156 Naked Creek Trail, was charged on the evening of Nov. 3 with possession of a firearm on school property and a concealed handgun permit violation after being encountered by police during a disturbance at Mount Airy High School, where a football game was played that night. Sias was slated to be in District Court Wednesday.

• A traffic stop in the 800 block of West Pine Street led to the arrest of Joanna Nicole Jones, 32, of 492 N. Franklin Road, on Oct. 30. Jones was charged with possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, a felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia and also was found to be the subject of an outstanding order for arrest for failing to appear in court in Forsyth County which had been issued on Sept. 7

She was confined in the Surry County Jail under a $3,500 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in District Court in Dobson on Nov. 29.