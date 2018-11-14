Dobson class of 1957 marks 61st reunion

Submitted photo Members of the 1957 graduating class of Dobson High School celebrate at their 61st reunion. From left are Carolyne Hamlin Badgett, Artis Johnson Hiatt, Elsie McCraw Atkins, James Hiatt, Harley Hodges, Betty Lawrence Adams, Oliver Hudson and Larry Rector. -

DOBSON — The 1957 graduating class of Dobson High School reunited at the Central Café Family Restaurant recently.

Eight class members and their guests were greeted by Betty Lawrence Adams and Carolyne Hamlin Badgett, reunion coordinators. The group reminisced about their high school experiences and past reunions. Photos and yearbooks were displayed and shared.

A candle was lit, and a moment of silence was observed for the class members, 18 out of 39 total, who havedied. After Harley Hodges gave a blessing, a meal was served by the Café’s staff.

A brief business meeting was held to discuss memorial contributions, then the reunion ended with Oliver Hudson, other classmates, and guests presenting several funny stories from years past.

Unable to attend were Patsy Bates Linville, Geraldine Benge Martin, Guyner Cave, Jim Collins, Frances Edwards Holyfield, Laura Edwards Doby, Jeanene Hardy Terry, Terry Hardy, Madeleine Long, Dorothy Stanley Darnell, Barbara Stewart Parker, Billy Whitaker and Rosemary Wilmoth Bledsoe.

Deceased class members include Roy Marion, Wilson Tilley, Troy Simpson, Jackie Martin, Larry White, Jimmy Welch, Hilda Snow Rosendahl, Rebecca Wall McCann, Josie Marion Payne, Barbara Freeman Chattin, Hobert Simpson, Robert Phillips, Treva Gillespie Wood, Franklin Bode, Patricia Collins Stevenson, Laurean Moore Gordon, Barbara Isaacs Spainhour and Olin Linville.

Members of the 1957 graduating class of Dobson High School celebrate at their 61st reunion. From left are Carolyne Hamlin Badgett, Artis Johnson Hiatt, Elsie McCraw Atkins, James Hiatt, Harley Hodges, Betty Lawrence Adams, Oliver Hudson and Larry Rector. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_Dobson-Class-of-57.jpg Members of the 1957 graduating class of Dobson High School celebrate at their 61st reunion. From left are Carolyne Hamlin Badgett, Artis Johnson Hiatt, Elsie McCraw Atkins, James Hiatt, Harley Hodges, Betty Lawrence Adams, Oliver Hudson and Larry Rector. Submitted photo