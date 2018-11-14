Partnership places students in interships

Submitted photo Local students involved in the Next Generation Institute internship program include, from left, front row, Caden West, Abby Key, Analisse Saunders, Cheyenne Seal, Sam Wall, Nathan Sheets; back row, William Walker, Dillon Whisenhunt, Quincy Smith, Levi Rorrer, and Hunter Peele. Not pictured were Luke Johnson and Jasmine Toney. -

More than a year after its inception, the Next Generation Career Academy is still going strong, with three interns in the joint Surry County Schools and Surry Community College program.

The effort is aimed at getting students into internships or apprenticeships with local business and industry partners that could ultimately lead to employment.

Crystal Folger-Hawks, Surry County Schools career coach, said the program is supplying industry-related career credentials and training. To date, students have received training in Human Resource Development, Microsoft Outlook and Excel, DiSC Behavior Assessment, LEAN Manufacturing Introduction, Resume, job interview, and job searching skills. Additionally, Surry Arts Council trained students in Public speaking. Moreover, students will receive OSHA training in the spring.

“These are industry-recognized credentials and training requested by business partners,” Folger-Hawks said.

The academy is being funded by a grant from the Golden Leaf Foundation.

A year ago, the academy was able to place 12 students in area internships, and this year that number has grown to 16, including three — Neal Board, Nathanial McCraw, and Caleb Snow — who returned to the program.

Neal changed to a different internship site this year, while both Nathanial and Caleb remained at the same internship sites. All three students worked at their internships over the summer as well.

“This year we are fulfilling our Golden Leaf Grant requirements of 20 paid interns. We are starting off the fall with 16 interns and will add more in the spring,” Folger-Hawks said. “Internships include a wide range of positions from the front office, back office, to manufacturing, and construction. We are meeting the business partners’ needs while helping students learn real-world skills.”

“We are striving to make learning relevant for students and are extremely proud of the way Mrs. Folger-Hawks is tying together workforce development, economic development, and education,” said Surry County Schools Superintendent Dr. Travis Reeves. “We are also extremely proud of the students’ work in their internship sites. We want students to know there are viable jobs and opportunities they can take advantage of right here in Surry County.

”The partnership with Surry Community College was a great opportunity for us as a school district to make an impact on the economic development of Surry County and to keep students here, working and becoming a productive part of the local community. It’s a win-win for all involved. Students gain valuable job-related skills, and businesses gain prospective employees.”

“The response has been great from the business partners involved,” Folger-Hawks said. “We are also seeing an increase in the number of students wanting to participate in an internship.”

Business partners desiring to get involved in the Next Generation Career Academy should contact Mrs. Crystal Folger-Hawks at 336-401-7820.