October was wet – surprise, surprise

October offered a little of everything weather-wise locally: scorching heat, frigid cold and — “surprise, surprise,” as Gomer would say — above-average rainfall.

As of Oct. 31, Mount Airy’s precipitation total so far this year is 15.76 inches, or 40.4 percent, above normal, according to a monthly breakdown from the city’s F.G. Doggett Water Plant, where weather conditions are monitored and recorded.

Last month’s output contributed to that trend in a big way with a total of 6.75 inches of precipitation, nearly doubling the all-time average for October in Mount Airy, 3.46 inches. Weather records have been kept here since 1924.

The maximum amount of rain falling in a single day during October was a whopping 2.49 inches logged for Oct. 12, a by-product of Hurricane Michael. In all, measurable precipitation was noted on nine days last month.

For the year, through Halloween, Mount Airy had received 54.78 inches for 2018 as a whole, compared to the 39.02-inch norm for the first 10 months of the year locally.

Temps vary

But back to those temperature extremes:

The high reading for October was a steamy 88 degrees recorded on Oct. 5, a holdover from the hot and humid weather of the summer. Later, however, on Oct. 23, the mercury plunged to 29 degrees to establish the monthly low.

Temperatures averaged 59.8 degrees during October, a full degree above the all-time local average for the month of 58.8.

Fog was reported on nine days in October at the city’s official weather-monitoring station, matching the total number of days with rainfall and adding to the dreary conditions.

Jack Frost made an appearance on three days.