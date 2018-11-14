Board to discuss Spencer’s agreements

Although plans for a Barter Theatre expansion and hotel on former industrial property in Mount Airy have fallen by the wayside, an apartment complex remains in the mix and will be revisited by city officials Thursday.

The Mount Airy Board of Commissioners is scheduled to consider amended agreements during a 7 p.m. meeting which involve an entity known as Spencer’s Mill Ventures, LLC.

It has sought to build an upscale apartment complex of at least 65 units on a portion of the former Spencer’s Inc. land now owned by the city government. It is identified as “Lot 2,” which Spencer’s Mill Ventures bought last December for $36,000.

However, the construction of the apartments has been beset by delays due to problems in securing financing for the project. This included work not beginning in late June as originally planned, and also by an alternate time, Labor Day in September.

City officials approved an amended development agreement in late July which set a new deadline for construction to start no later than Oct. 31.The updated pact also required the developer to finalize financing for the project by Sept. 30.

Those deadlines also have not been met.

This has set the stage for the commissioners to consider a second amended development agreement Thursday night, in addition to a new “unwind” agreement regarding the apartment project. The latter is a provision the city government can exercise to take back the land sold to the developer, if Spencer’s Mill Ventures fails to meet its obligations.

An earlier unwind agreement also was approved by the commissioners in July.

The deadline for the proposed new agreements is Dec. 31, which includes both the securing of financing for the apartment construction and the start of the development.

Additional agenda items

Among other business scheduled for Thursday’s meeting are:

• A discussion on the city’s extraterritorial jurisdiction (ETJ) zone, an area that stretches one mile beyond the regular city limits in all directions, within which Mount Airy still has control over growth and development. Two citizens complained about the ETJ at the board’s last meeting on Nov. 1.

The commissioners have discussed doing away with that zone in the past, but opted to maintain the ETJ. The issue will be discussed again Thursday night at the request of Commissioner Jon Cawley.

• A related discussion of water rates, also at Cawley’s request, which involves the fact that municipal water customers living just outside the city limits in the ETJ zone must pay double rates compared to those in town.

• A discussion on a possible time limit for citizen comments during the public forum sessions of council meetings.

• A public hearing on the reconstruction of non-conforming signs such as billboards that are destroyed. This stems from an issue raised during an October meeting, concerning a billboard owned by Gary York which was toppled during Hurricane Florence in September.

Existing city zoning regulations do not permit such signs to be replaced using the same size dimensions, with only smaller ones allowed. Cawley asked that language be added to permit billboards to be replaced at full size in cases where the advertising signs are destroyed through “acts of God” such as extreme weather.

Since this would require changing Mount Airy’s zoning ordinance, the public hearing is mandated. Later during Thursday’s meeting, the commissioners are scheduled to vote on the zoning amendment to accommodate the reconstruction of signs in such cases.

By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.