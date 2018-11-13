Leonard’s Jewelers closing after 125 years

Bill Colvard | The News Ann Leonard looks through a stack of old documents from Leonard’s 125 years in business. - Bill Colvard | The News Leonard’s will be closing soon after 125 years in business. - Bill Colvard | The News One of Leonard’s store windows is devoted to the store’s history, portraits of past generations, vintage merchandise and memorabilia. “We always do a history window for Autumn Leaves,” said Leonard. But I’m leaving it up for the last weeks so people can see it.” -

Leonard’s Jewelry, a fixture on Main Street for 125 years, will be closing soon.

The business, still under the management and ownership of the family who started it, is the oldest business on Main Street, according to owner Ann Leonard.

“My Dad was our business,” said Leonard of her father, Walter Dalton Leonard, Jr., who operated the business for many years before his death on March 14, 2017.

“He is what continued to make our store number one and to thrive. His knowledge was some of the best in the industry and his honesty and personality kept his customers loyal. I wanted to make sure we made it to 125 years, and we did,” said Leonard.

Leonard’s passed the century-and-a-quarter milestone this year, and Leonard said the store will be closing sometime after Christmas, after the first of the year.

“The internet has radically changed the nature of businesses in the 21st century and has hurt the jewelry industry tremendously, especially independent jewelers,” added Leonard. “We sell luxury goods versus a necessity good, in a tourist town where tourists like to pick up inexpensive — or in our case, Mayberry-related items. We specialized in diamonds and estate pieces, neither of which fall into the typical tourist category.”

The business was founded by Ann’s grandfather’s uncle, R.H. Leonard, in 1893. Her father, Walter Leonard Sr., later purchased the company.

When Leonard Jr. received an award in 2011, he said that the business changed locations to its current place at 221 N. Main St. during the second world war, when he was a young teenager.

“We came here in 1943, and it was full of old women folding bandages for World War Two. Daddy put a deposit on it, and we’ve been here ever since,” he said at that time.

Walter Jr. would join the family business for good in 1953 after serving in the Korean War.

Ann Leonard said that her siblings have all worked in the store at one time and left on their own over the years, much to her father’s sorrow.

“In many previous news articles, Dad would comment that it looked like he would be the last of the Mohicans, as none of his children had an interest in the store,” said Leonard.

Not wanting it to be the end, but knowing it might soon be, Leonard said she took a leave of absence from her job when her last sister quit the store and took care of her father full time while keeping his store open up until he was hospitalized.

“The joy on his face of being able to do what he loved best is something that will always be with me,” said Leonard. “I am very thankful to have had the opportunity to run my family’s business by my father’s side, even though it was only a little over six months at his death.”

“I had learned far more than most know by watching and listening to him while growing up in the store and always being by Dad’s side in the evenings for the past 16 years. The first day we worked together he told me that I was a natural salesman. I replied it wasn’t that I was a salesman as much as it was my people skills, and I told him how proud I was to be just like him.”

Leonard said the decision to close was not one taken lightly.

“Dad’s concern when he could not be there due to illness was always his customers. So, I reopened as soon as I could after his death, on Saturdays and by appointment. Having not worked for 10 months during his decline in health and the store being under probate, I went back to my former job full-time. Once I closed his estate, I quit my job and reopened the store full time in August, all the while knowing I would be closing, but not wanting it to be a sudden process,” said Leonard.

A customer walks into the store as Leonard is looking through a stack of documents from the store’s long history and talking about the final days of the store she grew up with — the store she describes as a monument to her father. She chats with the gentleman, discovers he wants an item she doesn’t have, and refers him to a nearby store she thinks may have what he wants.

“Try there,” she said. “If they don’t have it, you may have to drive to Winston,” and she then names a few stores in the larger city which may have what her customer is seeking.

As Leonard’s enters the final days of its 125-year run, the customer service of a family business in previous centuries is still very much in evidence.

Leonard has a parting comment to the town where her family has been a vital part for four generations.

“Thank you Mount Airy for your patronage and friendships through the years. We may be closing, but our memories and merchandise will be treasured heirlooms for years.”

