Man hurt jumping from truck on I-77

A North Carolina man has been hospitalized for what authorities are calling “extremely serious” injuries after jumping from a moving tractor-trailer on Interstate 77 in Carroll County on Tuesday.

According to Virginia State Police Senior Trooper R.B. Phipps, the incident occurred at 6:50 a.m. at mile marker 2.6 in the southbound lane of I-77 near Lambsburg, when Derek Lennard Lewis, 48, of Winston-Salem, apparently jumped when it appeared the truck he was riding in was about to smash into another truck.

Phipps said John David Guy, 72, of Winston-Salem was driving a 2002 Freightliner tractor-trailer when the semi lost its brakes. Phipps said Guy told Lewis, who was his co-driver, that the brakes were out.

“The driver said the passenger door came open and then he (Guy) looked up and saw he was going to hit a J.B. Hunt tractor-trailer in the rear. He said he looked back over and the co-driver was gone,” Phipps said. “His co-driver had jumped out of the vehicle and then he did rear-end the J.B. Hunt tractor-trailer.”

While Lewis jumped out at mile marker 2.6, the accident involving the two tractor-trailers took place further south, across the North Carolina state line. Phipps said the J.B. Hunt semi was driven by Edward Cotton Burnette, 55, of Durham.

Lewis was transported to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center for treatment of “extremely serious injuries,” Phipps said, noting Lewis was not conscious when he arrived at the scene. Lewis was not airlifted due to foggy weather at the time. Lewis said the impact of the jump partially ripped off Lewis’s clothes, giving rise to several rumors in the area that he was naked at the time he leapt from the truck.

The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, Carroll County Fire and EMS, and the North Carolina Highway Patrol also responded to the accident.

“Lewis was the only injury. No charges were placed at the scene,” Phipps said, adding that the investigation is continuing.

Allen Worrell can be reached at (276) 779-4062 or on Twitter@AWorrellTCN