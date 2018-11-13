Silver alert issued for missing man

Authorities have issued a silver alert for a man who was last seen in Mount Airy.

The N.C. Center for Missing Persons issued the alert Tuesday afternoon for Freddie Junior Wood, who they called a “missing endangered man.”

Wood, who often goes by the name “Pete,” is a 72-year-old white male, 5’ 8” and 160 pounds, with brown short hair and hazel eyes, the center said.

Authorities believe he is suffering from “dementia or some other cognitive impairment,” and may be on his way toward 5806 Dobyns Road, Claudville, Virginia. Officials did not detail why they believe he may be seeking that address.

He was last seen at 2540 W. Pine Street in Mount Airy, wearing a blue plaid button-up shirt, blue jeans, black tennis shoes, a navy blue coat and a blue hat. He was driving a 2006 White Ford F250 Super Duty pulling a trailer with a lawn mower with a North Carolina license plate number CLP4268.

Anyone with information about Wood should call J. Stivewalt at the Surry County Sherriff’s Office at 336-374-3000.

Officials have not provided a photo of Wood.