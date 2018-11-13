HOSA club has busy month

Submitted photo Members of the Mount Airy High School HOSA Club helping with the group’s annual blood drive gather for a picture. - Submitted photo HOSA member Mason Jester is encouraging teacher Brittany Hawks as she gives blood during the club’s annual blood drive recently. - Submitted photo Boo Bash guests enjoy decorating spooky treats while HOSA member Oshyn Bryant. -

The Mount Aity High School HOSA club has had a busy few weeks, particularly in the final couple of weeks in October.

The club hosted its annual annual blood drive on Oct. 18, collecting more than 70 pints of blood. More than 30 HOSA members worked alongside other students and staff at the school for the drive.

Little more than a week later, on Oct. 27, the club hosted its annual Little Bear Ball with a Boo Bash twist.

Guests were treated to a hay ride, face painting, crafts, games, a monster mash dance party, spooky treats to eat and participated in a costume contest. The Boo Bash raised $350 for the Pediatric Cancer Society.