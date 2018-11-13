SCC students visit Tharrington

Submitted photo Surry Community College Developmental Psychiatry students visited Tharrington Primary School recently to learn about their Language Learners program. Participants included, from left, Taylor Watts of King; Jessica McDonald of Jonesville; Jisselle Navarrete of Mount Airy; Karley Evanson of Duluth, Minn.; Courtney Wiles of Mount Airy; LeAnn Byrd of Thurmond; Kaytlyn Sisk of Westfield; Clint Henderson of State Road; Anthony Santiago of Kernersville; Kevin Rivera of Dobson; and Tucker Mackie of Shoals. - Submitted photo Surry Community College student Tucker Mackie of Shoals and Tharrington Primary School student Nixon Willard of Pilot Mountain take a break from talking to pose for a photo. -

Surry Community College Developmental Psychology students visited Tharrington Primary School recently to learn about the school’s Language Learners program.

“The college students are studying physical, cognitive, and social/personality development in middle childhood this week,” said Psychology Instructor Heather Willard. “A big portion of our coursework includes different forms of education, language acquisition, and bilingualism. We are grateful to the faculty and staff at Tharrington for letting us visit.”

