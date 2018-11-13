Shoals celebrates Red Ribbon Week

Submitted photo Amber Baker’s class poses for a photo during Red Ribbon Week at Shoals Elementary School. - Submitted photo Students Kara Edwards and Zavier Rehberg with school nurse April Chilton on Drugs Can’t Find Me camouflage day. - Submitted photo Students Emma O’Neal, Cora Casey, Kenley Burcham, Noelle Snow, Kari Stiltner, Jessica St. Germain, MaKenley Bodenhamer, and Mallory Marion pose for the camera during Shoals Red Ribbon Week. - Submitted photo Shirley Ashburn’s class on Wacky Hair Day. - - Submitted photo Makayla Hutchens poses for a photo. - -

Shoals Elementary School recently celebrated Red Ribbon Week, which is an opportunity for students and faculty to show their support of a drug free school by participating in a theme each day.

The week’s themes were:

Monday — We are Too Bright for Drugs! Students wore their bright colors;

Tuesday — Drugs Can’t Find Me! Students dressed in camouflage;

Wednesday — Drugs Are Scary! Students dressed in costumes;

Thursday — Use Your Head, Don’t Do Drugs! Students came in their best wacky hair dos;

Friday — Our School is Drug Free! Students wore their Shoals Elementary shirts or dressed in school colors.