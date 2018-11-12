Scouts commemorate Armistice Day

Submitted photo Participants in the Sunday commemoration of the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I included Scouts Taylor Galyean, Alexander Kaufhold, Charlie Kaufhold, A. J. Paradise, and Isaiah Hayes, along with adult leaders Robby Galyean, scoutmaster; Dave Whitfield, troop committee chair; Larry Stone, troop committee member; and Ken Badgett, historian with the Raven Knob Boy Scout Museum. -

The Raven Knob Boy Scout Museum and Boy Scout Troop 517 of the Beulah/Lowgap communities joined in bell ringing across North Carolina for the Armistice Day Centennial on Sunday.

The bellringing was part of a worldwide observance at 11 a.m., Sunday, Nov. 11 to commemorate the centennial of Armistice Day.

When the Armistice ending World War I went into effect on Nov. 11, 1918 at 11 a.m., bells rang in celebration around the world. To remember the 100th anniversary if the Armistice, the North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources encouraged local history groups and community organizations to ring bells on that day and at that time in 2018.

After a weekend of camping in the remote Endicott Springs area at Boy Scout Camp Raven Knob in Surry County, scouts and adult volunteer leaders from Troop 517 gathered at the camp’s Memorial Bell Tower near the Harry Vaughn Dining Hall to ring its bell in memory of the millions of lives lost during the Great War and to make note of the service work performed by Scouts in the United States at that time.

The camp historian read proclamations from Gov. Roy Cooper concerning the Armistice centennial and from late Gov. Thomas Bickett, who praised Scouting’s service work in 1919. Having just completed several days of chilly fall camping, Scouts enjoyed hot chocolate that was served to everyone who attended.

The Raven Knob Boy Scout Museum celebrated its 20th anniversary during the summer of 2018. The camp’s Memorial Bell Tower was erected in 2011 in memory of Scouting volunteers who have left their marks on Scouting’s history at Raven Knob and in the Old Hickory Council.