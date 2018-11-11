Most Improved Property recognized

Submitted photo The Mount Airy Appearance Commission presents the Most Improved Residential Property Award recently to Lee and Rosie Bolin, owners of 320 West Pine St. They are only the third owners of the property, which was built in 1900. They replaced the front porch, painted the home, and, along with other repairs, have done extensive landscaping. Pictured here is Eric Hodges, right, a member of the appearance commission, presenting the award to Lee and Rosie. -

The Mount Airy Appearance Commission presents the Most Improved Residential Property Award recently to Lee and Rosie Bolin, owners of 320 West Pine St. They are only the third owners of the property, which was built in 1900. They replaced the front porch, painted the home, and, along with other repairs, have done extensive landscaping. Pictured here is Eric Hodges, right, a member of the appearance commission, presenting the award to Lee and Rosie.