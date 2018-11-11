Surry County Sheriff’s Reports

DOBSON — The Surry County Sheriff’s Office has released the following arrest reports:

• Ronald Charles Cathey, 35, of Woodcreek Drive, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest Nov. 4 for failure to appear in court on Aug. 20 and Sept. 18 as well as on charges of assault on a female and larceny, dated Oct. 24. He was given a $2,050 secured bond and a Nov. 26 court date.

Before that, he has a Nov. 13 date in Stokes County for charges of felony habitual felon, felony identity theft and felony financial card theft.

On Nov. 20 he is back in Surry County to face two counts of driving while license revoked, two counts of no car insurance, two counts of failure to pay court costs/fines, no car inspection, expired car registration/tag, fictitious or altered registration/tag and unsafe tires.

He also has a Dec. 5 court appearance for charges of felony possession of meth, resisting an officer and possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Melanie Nicole Hull, 45, of Western Carolina Drive, Mount Airy, was served warrants Nov. 1 for charges of assault, second-degree trespassing and injury to personal property, dated Oct. 21 and 25. She was given a $500 unsecured bond and a Nov. 20 court date.

• Nicholas Daniel Dutton, 34, of Pine Street, Mount Airy, was served a warrant Nov. 2 for charges of felony conspiracy to obtain property by false pretense, dated Oct. 31. He was given a $500 secured bond and a Nov. 14 court date.

• Dewey Wayne Carroll Jr., 57, of Lakeview Drive, Dobson, was served a warrant Nov. 5 for charges of assault on a female, dated Aug. 21. He was given no bond and a Dec. 5 court date.

• Wendy Nicole Hawks, 31, of Cleve Street, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest Nov. 5 for failure to appear in court Nov. 2. She was given a $1,500 secured bond and a Nov. 30 court date.

She faces charges of larceny, possession of Schedule II and IV drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while impaired and three counts of probation violations.

On Dec. 18 she faces a larceny charge. On Feb. 1, the charge is driving while license revoked.

• Chasity Cheyenne Carroll, 26, of West End, was served an order for arrest Nov. 5 for failure to appear in court Oct. 10. She was given a $1,500 secured bond and a Dec. 5 court date.

While in custody, Carroll also was served a criminal summons for an assault charge, dated Sept. 17. The complainant is listed as Pearlie Carroll. Chasity Carroll was given a Nov. 12 date for this charge.

• George Lando Coe Jr., of Old Rock Lane, Westfield, was served an order for arrest Nov. 5 for failure to appear in Stokes County court Oct. 30 on an unspecified charge. He was given a $250 secured bond and a Nov. 27 court date in Danbury.

• Colton Lee McMillian, 21, of Spoon Lane, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest Nov. 6 for failure to appear in court Oct. 10. He was given a $5,000 secured bond and a Dec. 10 court date.

Reach Jeff at 415-4692.

