This poem by T.S. Jessup of Mount Airy written on the front lines ran on the front page of the Mount Airy News on Nov. 28, 1918. Articles about what to do with Kaiser Wilhelm and whether he could be held personally accountable for the atrocities of the Germans and the Central Powers during the war had filled the paper for months before and after the Armistice. This was Jessup’s judgement.

As long as the flowers their perfume give,

So long I’d let the Kaiser live.

Live and live for a million years,

With nothing to drink but Belgian tears,

With nothing to quench his awful thirst,

But the salted brine of a Scotchman’s curse;

I would let him live on a dinner each day,

Served from silver on a golden tray,

Served with things both dainty and sweet

Served with everything but things to eat.

And I’d make him a bed of silken sheen,

With costly linens to lie between,

With covers of down, and fillets of lace,

And downy pillows piled in place,

Yet when to its comfort he would yield,

It should stink with rot of the battlefield.

And blood and bones and brains of men,

Should cover him, smother him, and then

His pillows should cling with the rotten cloy

Cloy from the grave of a soldier boy

And while God’s Stars their vigils keep

And while the waves the white sands sweep

He should never, never, never sleep

And through all the days through al the years

There should be an anthem in his ears,

Ringing and singing and never done

From the edge of light to the set of sun

Moaning and moaning and moaning wild

A ravaged French girl’s bastard child

And I would build him a castle by the sea

As lovely a castle as ever could be

Then I’d show him a ship from over the sea

As fine a ship as ever could be

Laden with water cold and sweet

Laden with everything good to eat

Yet scarce does she touch the silvered sands

Than a hot and Hellish molten shell

Should change his Heaven into Hell

And though he’d watch on the Wave-swept shore

Our Lusitania would rise no more

In “No Man’s Land” where the Irish fell,

I’d start the Kaiser a private Hell

I’d stab him, jab him, give him gas,

In every wound I’d pour ground glass,

I’d march him out where the brave boys died

Out past the lads they crucified

In the fearful gloom of his living tomb

There is one thing I’d do before I was through

I’d make him sing in stirring manner

The wonderful words of “The Star Spangled Banner”