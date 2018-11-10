Surry County Most Wanted

Bosze - Pettry - George -

The Surry County Community Corrections office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following individuals:

• Timothy David Upchurch, 42, white male, wanted on probation violations and is on probation for felony possession of schedule II, III and IV drugs, possession with intent to sell Schedule IV drugs, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Heather Kathleen Bosze, 23, white female, wanted on probation violations and is on probation for felony interfering with an electronic monitoring device, larceny, and breaking and entering.

• Crystal Moreen Pettry, 37, white female, wanted on a post-release warrant and is on supervision for felony possession of a Schedule II drug, felony speeding to elude arrest, larceny and possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Phillip Thomas Bolin, 40, white male, wanted on probation violations and is on probation for larceny.

View all probation absconders on the internet at http://webapps6.doc.state.nc.us/opi and click on absconders. Anyone with information on any probation absconders should contact the Mount Airy Police Department at 336-786-3535, probation at 336-429-2705 or Crime Stoppers at 786-4000.

The Surry County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following people:

• Justin L. George, 27, white male, wanted for failing to pay child support.

• Billy L. Hutchins, 54, white male, wanted for failing to pay child support.

• Roderic S. Mayes, 47, white male, wanted for failing to pay child support.

• Christopher M. Poole, 45, white male, wanted for failing to pay child support.

Anyone with information on these individuals should call the Surry County Sheriff’s Office at 401-8900.

