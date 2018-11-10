Workshop burns in White Plains

Bill Colvard | The News A small shop building in White Plains went up in flames on Saturday morning. -

Flames engulfed a non-residential shop building in White Plains on Saturday, causing damage to the building but no injuries.

The White Plains Volunteer Fire Department led the effort to put out the flames on Alcorn Lane, assisted by volunteers from Ararat, South Surry and Bannertown fire departments, according to Johnny Gardner, White Plains assistant fire chief.

“The fellow said he makes knives in there, it’s sort of a tinkering shop,” Wes Key, Ararat fire chief, said of the Holyfield property. “He had been working in the building this morning, went outside to the building beside it to work on a four-wheeler, and then looked over and saw fire coming out of the eaves.”

“It looks to be accidental, possibly electrical,” added Key.

Key confirmed there were no injuries caused by the fire before saying the fire marshal was on the way.

Surry County Fire Marshal Doug Jones was not immediately available for comment.

By Bill Colvard bcolvard@MtAiryNews.com

Reach Bill Colvard at 336-415-4699.

