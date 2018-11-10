Lifespan’s ‘Oz’ brings crowd to its feet

Bill Colvard | The News Glenda the Good Witch and the residents of Munchkinland welcome Dorothy and Toto to Oz. - Bill Colvard | The News Dorothy (Clara Johnson), sets off to Oz with her new friends: Tin Man (Jerry Whitt), Scarecrow (Nicole Richins), and the Cowardly Lion (John Edwards). - Bill Colvard | The News Dorothy holds the Wicked Witch’s broomstick triumphantly aloft as the Witch melts, her Guards and Winged Monkeys cheer and the smoke machine kicks into overdrive. - Bill Colvard | The News Dorothy (Clara Johnson), waves goodbye to her friends, Tin Man (Jerry Whitt), Scarecrow (Nicole Richins), Cowardly Lion (John Edwards), and the Wizard (Bryan France) after Glenda the Good Witch (Megan Eads and Cindy Lowe) tell her how to go back home to Kansas. - - Bill Colvard | The News A flock of winged monkeys comes to the front of the stage for its curtain call after a take on the “The Wizard of Oz.” - -

A standing ovation bearing waves of cheers and applause greeted the final curtain of Lifespan’s fundraising play at the Andy Griffith Playhouse Friday.

Lifespan is a nonprofit entity that works to enrich the lives of individuals with developmental and physical disabilities. It has produced a play for the past six years. The 2018 production of “An Oz Life,” — an adaptation of L. Frank Baum’s “The Wizard of Oz” and the film it begat — featured a cast of dozens of folks engaged with Lifespan.

“Lifespan is a nationwide organization, and like its name says, serves people from birth to death,” said Linda Benge, a Lifespan employee responsible for producing the play. “But at our office in Dobson, we focus on adults from the time they’re out of high school until they retire.”

The program is community-based, according to Benge, with a focus on getting individuals out into the community. There are Surry Community College classes taught at their level (the college was a co-presenter of the play) and Lifespan has its own enrichment program, with classes in art, horticulture, crafts and other subjects.

The goal of the Lifespan program, according to Benge, is to educate the individuals who come to them, to enrich their lives and to assist them in finding and keeping employment if possible.

“And sometimes, it’s good to just come to a place where you have friends like you are,” said Benge. “They feel just like everybody else here, and they are.”

“What we do is anything to enrich their lives,” Benge added.

And since June of this year, part of that enrichment has been recreating Oz and preparing to tell their own special version of the well-known story to a sold-out audience.

“Everything you saw on that stage was done by our individuals,” said Benge. “The costumes, the sets, the props.”

“They made the flowers you saw on the stage. They painted the trees and sewed the costumes. Individuals who could not operate the sewing machine, we let them mash the pedals. Every costume on that stage was handmade except for two. The trees were made from cardboard boxes we got from Lowes. We broke them down, cut them out and painted them. We make stuff out of nothing.”

“Surry Arts Council let us have our first play here at the Andy Griffith Playhouse, and they have welcomed us back every year. They give our individuals dance lessons and even popcorn and drinks at their movies. We have a fantastic relationship with them. Ever since I went to talk to Tanya (Jones, SAC executive director), they have been marvelous to us.”

From the moment the curtain went up Friday night, the cast was having the time of their lives, grinning from ear to ear as wheelchairs whizzed across the stage in circular formations, and other characters danced in musical interludes, turning up the energy in response to audience cheers and applause.

“They love it,” said Benge. “It builds their self-esteem up. It’s good exercise. It’s good for them mentally. Some learn parts, but not all. Some can’t speak. Some can’t move, but they all love it. They feel like movie stars.”

Which is exactly how they were treated by the audience in the packed house, as they were greeted with cheers, shouting, and riotous applause.

“An Oz Life” cast

Principal parts were as follows: Dorothy: Clara Johnson, Aunt Em: Haley Carter, Uncle Henry: David Powell, Scarecrow: Nicole Richins, Tin Man: Jerry Whitt, Lion: John Edwards, Glenda the Good Witch: Megan Eads and Cindy Lowe, Mrs. Gulch and Wicked Witch of the West: Bretton Conyers, Wizard: Bryan France, Narrator: Mark Brown.

Munchkins: Gerardo Rosales, Reneice Gravitte, Billy Strausser, Jill Mertson, Justin Nelson, Annette Martin, Christy Shelton and Kari Knight.

Flowers: Melissa Lyons, Linda Moser, Barbara Harp, Alice Anderson, Rose Hodges, Tina Higgins and Jada Hampton.

Lollipop Gang: Linda Hatcher, Frankie Simmons, Annette Emry, Christy Stegall, Kira Penn, Lucille Horton and Tosha Eads.

Flying Monkeys: Danny Riggs, Courtney Edwards, Penny Vernon, Cathy Morton, Kelsi Christian, Lisa Medlar, Travis McMillian, Amanda Thomas, Tim Angel and Crystal Flippen.

Guards: Sammy Epperson, Cole Akers, Levi Hodgin, Tammy Avalos, Clark Key, Bryan Williams, David Powell, Ben Journey, David Carlisle, Haley Carter, Kira Penn and Annette Emry.

For information on volunteering for Lifespan, call 336-374-4466.

