Holiday affecting city garbage schedules

The observance of Veterans Day has prompted changes in Mount Airy’s sanitation schedule for Monday.

No yard waste collections will occur that day, with the next such pickups planned for Nov. 19.

In addition, the commercial garbage routes normally run on Monday will be moved to Tuesday instead.

Monday’s industrial route also is to be serviced on Tuesday.

City offices will be closed Monday for Veterans Day.

