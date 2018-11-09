City receives funds for street needs

Submitted photo State Powell Bill funding is used primarily for the resurfacing of streets within the corporate limits of municipalities. -

Mount Airy is receiving funding from the N.C. Department of Transportation which will be used to pave a number of streets that are part of the city transportation system.

The source of the money is State Street Aid to Municipalities, also known as the Powell Bill fund. This funding comes from revenues generated by the state gas tax and other highway user fees.

While the DOT maintains routes that are part of the state highway system — U.S. 52 and U.S. 601, for example — municipalities such as Mount Airy are responsible for streets in their road systems separate from those of the state.

The Powell Bill money is used primarily for the resurfacing of streets within the corporate limits of a municipality. But it also can fund repairing, constructing, reconstructing or widening of any street or public thoroughfare, including bridges, drainage, curbs and gutters and other similar improvements.

Powell Bill allocations also can help pay for planning, construction and maintenance of bikeways, greenways or sidewalks. Municipal officials are responsible for the proper management of these funds.

The sum each municipality receives is derived from a formula set by the N.C. General Assembly, with 75 percent of the funds based on population (10,284 in Mount Airy’s case), and 25 percent linked to the number of locally maintained street miles.

Mount Airy is targeting funds from the present round of Powell Bill allocations for paving work in the Welch Road area, according to City Manager Barbara Jones.

The city’s total appropriation is $317,480, nearly $1,100 less than what was budgeted for the 2018-2019 fiscal year.

Jones says this year’s Powell Bill budget for Mount Airy is $397,777, which includes unused funds previously received from that source of $79,214.

“The decline for this year should not affect us a great deal,” the city manager added. “However, if the allocation/population ratio continues to decline, it would certainly have a negative impact on our ability to maintain streets, particularly capital projects.”

Of the total budget approaching nearly $400,000, $322,277 has been budgeted for resurfacing projects this fiscal year, which ends on June 30, 2019. “This is, of course, projections and plans which could change depending on budget/funding,” the city manager related.

“We plan on proceeding with the Welch Road area within this budget year.”

The streets in line for paving include Welch Road, Mountain View Road, Fairlane Drive, Main Drive, Thomas Lane, Grove Lane, Stewart Drive, North Ridge Street and Brooklen Avenue.

