Balsam Range Returns to Earle Nov. 17

Balsam Range returns to the Historic Earle Theatre on Saturday, Nov. 17, for a 7:30 p.m. show in downtown Mount Airy.

Since their inception in 2007, Balsam Range has become one of bluegrass’ most award-winning bands. They have won multiple International Bluegrass Music Association awards — including numerous wins as Vocal Group of the Year, Song of the Year, and Entertainer of the Year.

This year, Balsam Range took home Entertainer of the Year, Buddy Melton won Vocalist of the Year, and Tim Surrett was named Bass Player of the Year.

Balsam Range is made up of Melton on fiddle, lead and tenor vocals, Darren Nicholson on mandolin, octave mandolin, lead vocals, baritone, and low tenor vocals, Dr. Marc Pruett on banjo, Surrett on bass, dobro, baritone and lead vocals, and Caleb Smith on guitar, lead, and baritone vocals.

All of the members are from Haywood County, North Carolina, and took their name from the range of mountains that surrounds it, where the Great Smoky Mountains meet the Blue Ridge.

With a busy touring schedule, Balsam Range has headlined major festivals from coast to coast, sold out venues across the nation, and appeared multiple times at the Grand Ole Opry.

“Their Earle appearances are always very popular,” saod Antonia Cawley, director of operations at the Surry Arts Council. “This is the fourth time we’ve had them, and it usually sells out. They always put on an amazing show.”

A limited number of reserved orchestra level seats remain at $35; balcony seats are $25. Tickets can be purchased online at www.surryarts.org, by phone at 336-786-7998, or at the Surry Arts Council office at 218 Rockford Street.

For additional information, contact Antonia Cawley at 336-786-7998 or Antonia@surryarts.org.