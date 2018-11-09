City to salute veterans Monday

Tom Joyce | The News The colors are displayed proudly during a past Veterans Day parade in Mount Airy. -

The city of Mount Airy’s annual salute to veterans will take place Monday when activities, including a parade and service, are scheduled.

Veterans Day observances planned around the nation have special significance due to this year marking the 100th anniversary of the event that spawned the holiday, the signing of an armistice ending World War I on Nov. 11, 1918. Since then, the day has become a time to recognize and honor all U.S. veterans and the men and women now serving in the military.

With Veterans Day falling on Sunday this year, Mount Airy’s events are being held on Monday, including a program at the city war memorial with guest speakers featuring a gunnery sergeant of the U.S. Marine Corps.

Before that occurs, the annual Veterans Day Parade will roll through town to set the stage for the service.

The procession is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. from Veterans Memorial Park on West Lebanon Street and head toward the downtown area. The parade route will follow Main Street and end at Rockford Street.

It typically includes units manned by local military organizations, patriotic displays and high school marching band members.

Special ceremony

Everyone is invited to come out and enjoy Monday’s parade and stay around for the Veterans Day service scheduled at 11 a.m. at the Mount Airy War Memorial on the corner of South Main and Rockford streets.

In case of bad weather, the program will be held at the nearby First Presbyterian Church on South Main Street.

Local radio personality Kelly Epperson will emcee the ceremony for which Mark Barr and Nicki Brame are program directors.

Among other activities, it is to include the raising of the flag, an invocation by former Mayor Deborah Cochran and the reading of a city government proclamation honoring Veterans Day, with the highlight being remarks from three guest speakers.

They are Jim Armbrister, the at-large member of the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners; Gunnery Sgt. Corey L. Kerr of the U.S. Marines; and Mark Alderman of the Mount Airy Elks Lodge, an organization that spearheads a number of patriotic events as part of its mission.

Armbrister offered a preview Thursday of what he plans to say:

“I hope to touch on some of the ways mine and other generations benefit from not only the protection of our freedoms, but veterans also have personal qualities they continue to pass on,” he related.

The program will be held in this order:

• Opening remarks by the master of ceremonies.

• The invocation by Cochran.

• The raising of the flag by the North Surry High School Air Force Junior ROTC, led by Lt. Col. John Bowes and 1st Sgt. Kenneth Goetzke;

• The singing of the national anthem by Elizabeth Martin.

• A reciting of the Pledge of Allegiance, led by the North Surry Air Force Junior ROTC.

• Welcoming remarks and the reading of the city proclamation by Mayor David Rowe.

• The remarks by the trio of guest speakers.

• A flag-folding ceremony by the North Surry Air Force Junior ROTC.

• Closing comments by Dale Badgett, a retired U.S. Air Force member who is president of the Surry County Veterans Council.

The colors are displayed proudly during a past Veterans Day parade in Mount Airy. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_Flag-this.jpg The colors are displayed proudly during a past Veterans Day parade in Mount Airy. Tom Joyce | The News

By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.