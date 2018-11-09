Bells to ring, Armistice Day Centennial

Bill Colvard | The News Kate Rauhauser-Smith works with some of the World War I letters and ephemera that have come into the Museum’s possession in the past year. This piece is a holiday-themed telegram from Western Union. -

Exactly one century after the armistice that ended World War I was signed, on Sunday, Nov. 11, at 11:11 a.m., bells will be rung all across the state.

Mount Airy Museum of Regional History will be one of the institutions joining in on the bell ringing, according to Kate Rauhauser-Smith, the museum’s guest services manager.

“We have a clock tower, but we don’t have a bell tower,” said Rauhauser-Smith. So she has enlisted Steve Everett, fire engineer with the Mount Airy Fire Department, and the Mount Airy Honor Guard to provide a bell for the ceremony on Sunday.

In a proclamation issued earlier this week, Gov. Roy Cooper called upon citizens across the state to toll bells — at schools, in parks, at churches, in backyards — at 11 a.m. on Nov. 11, 2018, to remember those who answered the call of duty.

The Museum will begin a ceremony in its courtyard at 11 a.m. to commemorate the centennial of the end of World War I, but they are going to ring the bell at 11:11 a.m.

The 11th minute of the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month is the time when the armistice was signed and firing ceased.

Rauhauser-Smith said she’s heard stories it was also the 11th second, but has been unable to find any official confirmation of the truth of that story.

The ceremony will last a half-hour, and later at 2 p.m., the Museum will hold one of its History Talks to wind up the year-long commemoration of the World War I centennial.

The 90-minute talk will feature Diane Milhan’s genealogical research into the war which includes a study of soldier’s graves, at Arlington National Cemetery and locally, and a wrap-up of the historical information Rauhauser-Smith has uncovered during the course of producing the centennial events.

Since the museum began producing WWI programming, people have brought in photos, letters, medals and all sorts of artifacts relating to the war, according to Rauhauser-Smith. Some folks — who remember stories about the war told to them by people who were there — have retold those stories.

Rauhauser-Smith has been recording those stories and making copies of the artifacts that have come her way. The museum even received a donation from the Salvation Army of a group of letters that were inside a jacket donated to the Salvation Army.

“They were from a family that had a lot of military service,” said Rauhauser-Smith, “and the letters go back almost to the Civil War up to World War II.” She has been working to archivally preserve the letters along with others the Museum has received.

According to Rauhauser-Smith’s research, 922 people from Surry County served in World War I. That figure includes two women. Working with several sources, she concluded that some names had been left off the WWI memorial in Dobson. Twenty-seven of them died, and eight of those died from disease, not in battle.

“Nationwide, about half of the fatalities were from disease,” said Rauhauser-Smith, citing the devastation caused by the Spanish influenza epidemic of 1918.

“This was the war that changed everything,” said Rauhauser-Smith.

It was the last war where horses played a role, it was the first to turn an airplane into a weapon as a way to drop bombs. It even changed the language. Words and phrases like “over the top,” “entrenched,” “no man’s land,” “trench coat,” and “sniper” all resulted from the way World War I was fought.

Both events on Sunday at Mount Airy Museum of Regional History — the bell-ringing ceremony at 11 a.m. and the History Talk at 2 p.m. — are free and open to the public.

