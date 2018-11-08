City’s ETJ zone under fire (again)

Cawley -

Although Mount Airy has well-defined city limits in which it exercises control, the extraterritorial jurisdiction (ETJ) also maintained one mile beyond the municipal boundaries is sometimes controversial — and has become so once again.

Two citizens appeared before the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners at a meeting last week complaining about the ETJ zone, and especially the higher charges those who live within it must pay to receive city water as a result.

“We pay double the rates (compared to) inside the city limits,” one such resident, J.T. Henson of South Franklin Road, said Thursday in elaborating on comments he had made during a public forum at the Nov. 1 commissioners meeting.

Rawley King, another local citizen, also spoke during the forum, asking the board to do away with the ETJ and lower the water rates.

Henson’s and King’s concerns did not fall on deaf ears, with Commissioner Jon Cawley saying later in the meeting that he wants the city council to discuss those issues at its next meeting this coming Thursday.

Cawley hinted that some change with the ETJ might be in the offing as a result, including how it subjects those water customers in the zone to higher costs although they are just outside the regular city limits.

“And I think one or the other should go,” he said. “The way it is right now, the worst place to live is within a mile of the city limits.”

To highlight that issue, Henson, the South Franklin Road resident, pointed to a recent agreement for Mount Airy to sell water to the town of Pilot Mountain as part of a project also involving funding from Surry County.

The rates water users will pay in Pilot Mountain are 85 percent of the maximum in-city charge for those in Mount Airy, $2.84 per 1,000 gallons.

“My tax dollars are subsidizing the residents of Pilot Mountain in their water rates, because they’re going to get a cheaper rate from Mount Airy than I am,” Henson said Thursday.

ETJ no longer viable?

The local extraterritorial jurisdiction zone has been in place since 2001. It was created by the city government, with a concurring resolution adopted by Surry County in approval of the one-mile expansion of municipal control.

Devised by the state Legislature, the ETJ provision authorizes cities to exercise powers within ETJ boundaries such as zoning, subdivision regulations, building codes and other development regulations.

The purpose of that authority is rooted in the basics of community growth, according to information from City Attorney Hugh Campbell. Development commonly occurs at the edge of town and often just outside the municipal boundaries, with the city having an interest in protecting those boundaries in terms of the style and pace of growth, Campbell explained.

Establishment of ETJ zones has been a precursor to forced annexation in some areas, but Henson reminded Thursday that this is no longer the case in North Carolina due to the practice being prohibited in the past decade.

“The ETJ no longer has any utility at all, because the city can’t force annexation,” Henson stressed.

Given that change, the local ETJ is no longer viable, “so they should do away with it,” he argued, and let the county take control of the area involved.

This possibility has been eyed in the past by Mount Airy leaders, including in March 2015. After discussing the pros and cons of the ETJ then, three of the five commissioners were in favor of maintaining the one-mile boundary in all directions outside the city limits.

A prevailing concern was curtailing fringe-area growth that could negatively impact property values for those in the city, while also preventing nuisance-type enterprises from springing up at people’s backyards such as poultry houses.

It also was noted in 2015 that the presence of the ETJ had led to “slum areas” surrounding the city being cleaned up over the years.

One drawback to the ETJ cited at that time was the fact residents within its boundaries don’t get to elect the officials who have control over their property.

At last report, 7,000 to 8,000 people were believed to be living in the ETJ zone, according to data provided Thursday by city Planning Director Andy Goodall. It was not readily known how many of those are municipal water customers.

Mount Airy officials also were poised to explore the ETJ’s fate as recently as July, when a scheduled discussion was tabled for the time being.

But Commissioner Shirley Brinkley, who had asked for the matter to be placed on the agenda, signaled a willingness to have pro and con information prepared on the ETJ for possible consideration.

Cawley https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_Cawley-study-in-blue.jpg Cawley

Citizens criticize double water rates involved

By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.