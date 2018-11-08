Surry County Sheriff’s Reports

DOBSON — The Surry County Sheriff’s Office has released the following arrest reports:

• Jacquelyn Brittani Arrington, 28, of Brigham Lane, Mount Airy, was arrested on view Oct. 31 for the misdemeanor charge of contributing to the delinquency of a minor. She was given a $2,000 secured bond and a Dec. 5 court date.

• Joshua Evan Bowman, 32, of Massey Road, Mount Airy, was served a criminal summons Oct. 31 for misdemeanor larceny, dated June 5. He was given a Nov. 16 court date.

• Christina Jackson Gwyn, 32, of Claudville, Virginia, was served an order for arrest Oct. 31 for failure to appear in court the day before. She was given a $10,000 secured bond and a Nov. 29 court date.

She faces charges of felony possession of heroin, felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a Schedule II drug, and misdemeanor charges of possession of Schedule II and IV drugs, and possession of drug and marijuana paraphernalia.

• Crystal Ann Gough, 33, of Kernersville, was served an order for arrest Oct. 31 for failure to appear in court. She was given a $15,000 secured bond and a Dec. 19 court date.

She faces charges of larceny, possession of drug and marijuana paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II and IV drugs, felony conspiracy to sell/deliver a Schedule II drug, and felony possesson of a controlled substance in jail premises.

• Christopher William Turney, 34, of Salvation Way, Lowgap, was served a warrant Nov. 2 on a charge of nonsupport of a child/alimony, dated Aug. 15. He was given a $1,349.30 cash bond and a Nov. 28 court date.

• Kevin Wayne Sechrist, 38, of Spring Creek Trail, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest Nov. 2 on a charge of nonsupport of a child/alimony, dated March 22. He was given a $25,432.11 cash bond and a Dec. 5 court date.

• Melissa Tickle Shelton, 49, of McKinney Road, Mount Airy, was served warrants Nov. 3 on charges of communicating threats and assault by pointing a gun, dated the same day. She was given no bond and a Dec. 5 court date.

• Daniel Robert Knott, 51, of Irish Lane, Dobson, was served an order for arrest Nov. 4 for failure to appear in court Oct. 9 on two counts. He was given a $535 cash bond and a Nov. 15 court date.

He faces charges of driving while license revoked, having a fictitious or altered registration/tag, failure to perform community service hours, and failure to pay court costs/fines.

He has a Dec. 4 date in Guilford County for charges of possession of stolen goods and driving with no registration.

On Dec. 13 in Forsyth County he faces charges of driving while license revoked, failure to wear seat belts, no registration, no inspection, using a borrowed license plate, no car insurance, failure to apply for a new title, and unsafe tires.

• Kara Nicole Craft, 36, of Fisher Drive, Mount Airy, was served a criminal summons Nov. 4 on a charge of assault and battery, dated Sept. 21. She was given a Nov. 16 court date.

• Haley Shyanne Chatman, 19, of N.C. 268, Pinnacle, was served warrants Oct. 30 on charges of felony larceny of a vehicle, felony possession of a stolen vehicle and misdemeanor contempt of court/perjury, dated March 2 and April 11, as well as being served an order for arrest for failure to appear in court April 3 and June 27. She was given a $7,800 secured bond and a Nov. 14 court date.

