Vintage market still growing

Pilot Mountain’s Main Street should again be filled on Saturday as organizers plan to welcome 140 vendors for the fall Pilot View Vintage Market. -

Expectations are high for Saturday’s Pilot View Vintage Market, with a record number of vendors expected and interest in classic items from past times at an all-time high.

Pilot Mountain’s Main Street will be closed off throughout the day for the downtown area’s third vintage market. The success of the first market, held in the fall of 2017, was a surprise to even its organizers. A second, held this spring, also proved to be popular.

The street show, scheduled for 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., is being sponsored by the Pilot Mountain Unites group with a goal of promoting the downtown area. Christy Craig, owner of the downtown business, “A Vintage View,” has served as a primary organizer for the day.

“We’re hoping for our biggest day so far,” Craig noted. “We have 140 vendors scheduled to be here and that’s the most we’ve ever had. We’ll have local vendors as well as people coming in from as far away as West Virginia, Georgia and South Carolina. We’ll have a wide variety of vintage and antiques, hand-crafted only.”

According to Craig, the popularity of the event has led many vendors and shoppers to make plans months in advance to attend the next market. She noted that probably two-thirds of the current vendors have been a part of each market. Numerous avid collectors, she added, make plans to attend each time. One family schedules vacation time for the markets, traveling from out of state to attend.

“This is the best group of vendors we’ve had so far,” Craig said. “We’ve been really pleased with how this has come together and the interest we’ve seen. The Pilot Mountain Police Department estimated that we had around 10,000 people here in the spring and we’re hope this one will be bigger.”

Plans are for the market to be held rain or shine.

“One hundred percent of our proceeds will be going back into our downtown,” Craig noted. “We’re hoping a lot of people will come here, see what we have, and want to come back.”

