Pine Street getting Blue Star treatment

Mount Airy will be getting a first on Friday — a Blue Star Memorial Highway.

The designation and ceremony are being sponsored by the Mountain View Gardeners Garden Club and Dr. John Gravitte.

The Blue Star became an icon in World War II for the star in the service flag which hung in the windows of homes, churches and businesses to honor the sons and daughters away at war.

The Blue Star Memorial program began in 1944 with the planting of 8,000 dogwood trees by the New Jersey Council of Garden Clubs as a living memorial to veterans of World War II. The National Garden Clubs adopted the program in 1945 and began the Blue Star Highway system that recognizes all former, present, and future members of the U.S. Armed Forces.

There are more than 3,000 Blue Star Memorial Highway designations nationwide.

Paula Hartman, chair of North Carolina’s Blue Star Memorial Highway program, said that Mount Airy’s dedication will mark the 100th Blue Star Memorial Highway Marker for the state.

“The Blue Star program is a special tribute to all of the men and women who have and continue to serve our country,” said Dr. Gravitte. “Every person in our community either knows or is related to a veteran or active service member, and we are honored to have this opportunity to show our support locally to all who have defended our freedoms and continue to do so.

“It’s been a privilege to partner with Mount Airy’s first Garden Club on this endeavor. The ladies of Mountain View Gardeners have worked diligently along with city and state officials to help achieve this commemorative event for Veterans Day weekend.”

The 3 p.m. ceremony is open to the public and is being held at Mount Airy’s First Presbyterian Church at 326 S. Main St.

The Blue Star Memorial Marker unveiling will immediately follow at Lowry Park at the intersection of Main Street and W. Pine Street, officially dedicating N.C. 89 as a Blue Star Memorial Highway.