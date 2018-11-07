County schools recognize and update

Bill Colvard | The News From left are Surry County school board chair Dr. Terri Mosley, Clark Goings, Randy Parrish, Brian Moser, Earlie Coe and Superintendent Dr. Travis Reeves. Parrish was selected as Surry County Schools’ November Employee of the Month. -

DOBSON — The Surry County Board of Education recently recognized several of its employees.

Randy Parrish was selected as Employee of the Month for November. Parrish is a custodian and bus driver for North Surry High School.

North Surry principal Paige Badgett said during the presentation, “He has a loving and kind way about him.” Badgett also said Parrish could get the students to do what they needed to do.

Board chair Dr. Terri Mosley read a proclamation announcing Nov. 12-16 as American Education Week.

Dr. Tracey Lewis, director of communications, announced the N.C. Council of Teachers of Mathematics had selected Maggie Mitchell as outstanding secondary teacher for 2018, and Meadowview Magnet Middle School was one of three schools in the state to be selected as an N.C. STEM School of Distinction.

Lewis announced Surry County Schools’ Tour Day would be Friday.

Donor

The school system received a $30,000 donation from an anonymous donor. In announcing the donation Jennifer Stone said the donor had often given a thousand dollars to the system’s backpack program, but wanted this larger amount to not be used just for the program.

Stone said three schools would be allocated $5,000 each for backpack programs, $7,000 would go to a new program called the “Sweet Dreams Program” with the balance earmarked for a new program called “I Can Only Imagine.”

Sweet Dreams is intended to help put students in an environment where lack of a good night’s sleep will not impede learning.

“If you’d done home visits and seen where some of these kids are coming from,” she said. The program is going to help them with mattresses, clean sheets, blankets and heaters, if needed.

I Can Only Imagine is for out-of-the-box needs that don’t easily fit into other available programs: fixing broken windows so a child lives in a home that can be heated; a clothes dryer for a family that can’t afford $20 for the laundromat every week so the children can have clean clothes for school; or maybe caps and gowns for students who can’t afford them.

“I wish we could acknowledge the donor,” Stone said, “but he chooses not to be recognized.”

“This donation didn’t just happen,” said Dr. Travis Reeves, school superintendent. “It’s because Jennifer has formed relationships with these people who care.”

School lunch

Sherri Parks gave an update on the school nutrition program, saying the transition back to US Foods had so far been smooth. She was expecting the first delivery from them the next day.

The school system had been forced to terminate business with US Foods when they were underbid by Sysco. But business with Sysco was problematic, according to Parks, and the board authorized termination of the contract and going with the second-lowest bidder at the October board meeting.

Banking

Donna Bryant reported that switching banks from Capital Bank to BB&T was proceeding smoothly, and that customer service with BB&T was prompt, thorough and receptive. Individual school accounts had been switched over the previous week, the child nutrition account was scheduled to switch Thursday, and the general account was next.

As that account is the most complex due to cash transfers and direct deposits, there may not be time to get it switched before the November payroll, according to Bryant. If not, the transfer will happen in December.

Bryant said she aims to have everything transferred from Capital Bank to BB&T by Dec. 31 except for outstanding checks.

The change in institutions came after Capital Bank announced earlier this year that it was closing its Dobson office. The county Board of Commissioners chose to go with BB&T because county offices have daily deposits to make and need a Dobson branch.

Class size

Reeves, along with Dr. Jeff Tunstall and Kevin Via, updated the board about House Bill 90’s impact on schools. The bill mandates reduced class sizes for K-3.

Reeves said the system was in compliance this year. The bill mandates average class sizes based on the grade level, which get tighter the next two years, as well.

Kindergarten teachers were added this year, and Via said that his projections show that the next school year, 2019-20, will be really close or out of compliance.

For the school year 2021-22, “it’s not just teachers, it’s space,” said Via. Pilot Mountain Elementary could need three new classrooms, and there is no space available.

“We have been as creative as we can possibly be at Pilot,” said Via.

“Can we get another three-year delay?” asked board member Earlie Coe.

The board touched on the subject of utilizing mobile units, didn’t want to consider transferring students, and then decided to keep monitoring the situation.

• Former Meadowview Magnet Middle School student and current Surry Early college student Jacob Mills addressed the board about his Eagle Scout project. He requested permission to refurbish an overgrown area into a walking track and nature area.

The board was receptive to an improvement project that would not cost them anything, and voted unanimously to approve it.

From left are Surry County school board chair Dr. Terri Mosley, Clark Goings, Randy Parrish, Brian Moser, Earlie Coe and Superintendent Dr. Travis Reeves. Parrish was selected as Surry County Schools’ November Employee of the Month. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_IMG_3702.jpg From left are Surry County school board chair Dr. Terri Mosley, Clark Goings, Randy Parrish, Brian Moser, Earlie Coe and Superintendent Dr. Travis Reeves. Parrish was selected as Surry County Schools’ November Employee of the Month. Bill Colvard | The News

By Bill Colvard bcolvard@MtAiryNews.com

Reach Bill Colvard at 336-415-4699.

Reach Bill Colvard at 336-415-4699.