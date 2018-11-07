Two arrested in Cana carjacking

Bottoms - Wall -

CANA, Va. — A woman from Mount Airy and a man from Cana, Virginia, have been arrested on numerous charges after allegedly carjacking a vehicle at knife-point here on Sunday.

Brittany Nicole Wall, 28, of Mount Airy, was arrested Monday by Carroll County, Virginia, authorities and charged with felony carjacking, conspiracy to commit carjacking and misdemeanor assault and battery.

Christopher Anthony Bottoms, 48, of Cana, was arrested and charged with felony carjacking, felony conspiracy to commit carjacking, and assault and battery.

Both are being held in the New River Valley Regional Jail without bond.

According to Carroll County Sheriff J.B. Gardner, the two came to the victim’s house shortly before 7:30 a.m. Sunday, asking for help in getting their vehicle, a 1999 Ford, freed from being stuck in the mud.

“The victim took the couple back to their vehicle and attempted to pull their car from the mud,” she sheriff said. “After being unable to free the car, the female kicked the victim in the groin and the … male punched him in the face.

“The male then held a knife to the victim’s throat and threatened to kill him if he did not give him the keys to his truck. The victim surrendered his keys to the couple and they drove off in his truck.”

On Monday, the sheriff said deputies spotted the stolen truck shortly after 3 p.m. on Old Pipers Gap Road in Cana.

“The vehicle turned from Old Pipers Gap Road and traveled down a long drive in an attempt to elude deputies.”

Shortly thereafter, deputies were able to apprehend both Bottoms and Wall.

Wall was in the news a year ago in connection with a chase involving one of Surry County’s most wanted suspects.

In March 2017, Surry County narcotics officers were investigating a tip in Lowgap when they spotted a suspect’s car. That led to a chase that went on several roads and then off of Flippen Road where the Nissan Altima became stuck.

A man and woman jumped out of the car and fled, according to the sheriff’s office. As the suspects and pursuing officers were jumping a creek, Deputy Dee Simms landed awkwardly and fractured a bone in her leg.

The sheriff’s office said Simms’ partner grabbed Wall, and Simms was able to handcuff Wall despite her injury while the male, believed to be Melvin Shane Clodfelter, got away.

An item tossed from the car during the chase was found to be a plastic bag containing 5.8 grams of meth, two meth pipes, 4.2 grams of marijuana and digital scales.

Bottoms https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_ArrestBottoms.jpg Bottoms Wall https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_ArrestWall.jpg Wall