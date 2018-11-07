Final Surry vote totals released

Because of technical problems with one of the county’s voting machines, Surry County election results were delayed by several hours Tuesday night compared to neighboring counties. As a result, several stories which ran in the Wednesday, Nov. 7 edition of The Mount Airy News ran with partial voting numbers.

While there was no change in who won the races as reported by The News, the final numbers in some cases were different. Here is a list of each local race, with the final Surry County numbers.

• Surry County Board of Commissioners, South District: Eddie Harris, 16,702, Karen Osburn-Chandler, 6,504, write-ins, 154;

• Surry County Board of Commissioners, Central District: Mark A. Marion, running unopposed, 19,149;

• Surry County Board of Commissioners, Mount Airy District, Bill Goins, unopposed, 18,415;

• Surry County Clerk of Superior Court: Neil Brendle, 14,986, Kim Goings Thomas, 8,548;

• Surry County Sheriff: Steve Hiatt, 14,080, Jimmy Combs, 9,786;

• Commonwealth Attorney: Ricky Bowman, unopposed 19,895;

• Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor (two seats available): Chad Keith Chilton, 15,077, David Carl Branch, 14,739, write-ins, 197;

• Mount Airy Board of Education At-Large seat: Tim Matthews, 1,695, Greg Perkins, 1,551, write-ins, 8;

• Mount Airy Board of Education District A: Kyle Leonard, unopposed, 2,807, write-ins, 16;

• Mount Airy Board of Education District B: Ben Cooke, unopposed, 3,022, write-ins, 14;

• Dobson Mayor: Ricky Draughn, unopposed, 336, write-ins 13;

• Dobson Board of Commissioners (two seats open); Wayne Atkins, 306, John Lawson, 253, write-ins, 7;

• Pilot Mountain Mayor: Evan Cockerham, 345, Gary Bell, 221, write-ins, 5;

• Pilot Mountain Board of Commissioners, two openings: Scott Needham, 278, Donna Kiger, 269, Chuck Koubenec, 194, Kenneth Smith, 131, Gary Marshall, 126, write-ins, 8;

• NC House of Representatives, District 90: Sarah Stevens, 9.934, John Wiles, 4,347, Allen Poindexter, 915. Stevens won the multi-county seat;

• NC House of Representatives, District 91: Kyle Hall, 6,339, Michael Booth, 1,874, Steve Brenneis, 207;

• NC State Senate District 45: Deanna Ballard, 9,133; West Luther, 3,180. Ballard won the multi-county seat;

• NC Senate District 30: Phil Berger, 7,619, Jen Mangrum, 3,126; R. Michael Jordan, 369. Berger won the multi-county seat;

• US House of Representatives, District 5: Virginia Foxx, 17,617, DD Adams, 6,228. Foxx won the seat;

• Protect right to hunt and fish constitutional amendment: 18,198 for, 5,157 against. This won statewide, with 57 percent of voters favoring the measure;

• Strengthening victims’ rights: 18,235 for, 5,020 against. This passed statewide, with 62 percent support;

• Maximum income tax rate of 7 percent: 17,291 for, 5,967 against. This won statewide, with 57 percent voting in favor of the proposal;

• Require photo ID to vote: 18,022 for, 5,568 against. This won statewide, with 56 percent of voters favoring it;

• Nonpartisan judicial merit commission: 13,037 against, 9,639 for. This lost statewide, with 67 percent voting against the move;

• Bipartisan board of ethics and elections: 11,719 against, 10,937 for. This lost statewide, with 62 percent of voters rejecting it.