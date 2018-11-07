Langan tops Kirkman in judge races

Jeff Linville | The News Tom Langan, left, and Gretchen Hollar Kirkman, seen, at a GOP forum at Temple Baptist Church, ran against each other Tuesday. Langan ousted Kirkman from her seat on the District Court bench. -

Several judicial seats were up for grabs in Tuesday’s election.

The key race in Surry County involved the District 17B seat, held by newcomer Gretchen Hollar Kirkman, going against challenger Tom Langan.

Kirkman, a Surry Central alum, held an advantage in Surry County, while Langan, a King resident, had the edge in Stokes County.

Kirkman took Surry by more than 2,000 votes at 12,000 (55.45 percent) to 9,642. However, Langan won the seat with a district-wide tally of 19,748 (53.1 percent) to 17,421.

When Charles Neaves retired a year ago, Gov. Roy Cooper needed to appoint someone to that district judgeship. In January of this year Kirkman, a longtime attorney, was sworn in for the office.

Langan, who has served in the Surry/Stokes district attorney’s office since 2000, filed for the race in June.

However, both Kirkman and Langan took part in a GOP candidate forum two months earlier at Temple Baptist Church in early April.

One of the issues that came up in that discussion (which was mentioned on social media by some Langan supporters) was that Kirkman admitted to being a longtime Democrat until switching parties on Memorial Day 2017. Langan stated that he had always been a Republican since he first registered to vote.

Here are the results of Surry County voting on each seat.

• NC Supreme Court Associate Justice Seat 1: Barbara Jackson, 11,696, Anita Earls 6,181, Chris Anglin, 5,330. Earls won the seat, taking 49 percent of the votes statewide, followed by Jackson at 34 percent and Anglin at 17 percent;

• NC Court of Appeals Judge Seat 1: Andrew T. Heath, 16,695, John S. Arrowood, 6,465. Arrowood won the seat with 51 percent of the statewide vote;

• NC Court of Appeals Judge Seat 2: Jefferson Griffin, 12,516, Toby Hampson, 6,009, Sandra Alice Ray, 4,519. Hampson won the statewide vote with 49 percent, compared to 36 percent for Griffin and 16 percent for Ray;

• NC Court of Appeals Judge Seat 3: Chuck Kitchen, 16,111, Allegra Katherine Collins, 6,145, Michael Monaco Sr., 776. Collins won the seat, garnering 49 percent of the statewide vote, compared to 47 percent for Kitchen and 5 percent for Monaco;

• NC District 17B Seat 1: Spencer G. Key Jr., 19,185, running unopposed;

• NC District 17B Seat 2: Gretchen Hollar Kirkman, 12,000, Tom Langan, 9,642. Langan won the district-wide vote by a 19,748 to 17,421 tally.

• NC District 17B Seat 3: Marion M. Boone, running unopposed, 19,589.

Tom Langan, left, and Gretchen Hollar Kirkman, seen, at a GOP forum at Temple Baptist Church, ran against each other Tuesday. Langan ousted Kirkman from her seat on the District Court bench. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_IMGP0677_filtered.jpg Tom Langan, left, and Gretchen Hollar Kirkman, seen, at a GOP forum at Temple Baptist Church, ran against each other Tuesday. Langan ousted Kirkman from her seat on the District Court bench. Jeff Linville | The News