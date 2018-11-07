Assault victim dies; murder charge eyed

Jessup -

A woman already accused of felony assault could be in store for a more serious charge due to the victim of the alleged assault dying, according to Mount Airy police.

The case involving Christy Leighann Jessup, 32, stems from an incident at 147 W. Lebanon St., Apartment 3, on Oct. 24, which police released information about on Tuesday.

Officers responded to a report of an assault at that location and upon arriving encountered the victim, Robert Kenneth Neel, 69.

Neel advised police that Jessup had struck him multiple times with a flashlight and also stabbed him multiple times.

The injured man was transported to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem, where he died the next day.

Jessup was arrested at the scene of the incident on Oct. 24 and initially charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, inflicting serious injury, a felony.

She was confined in the Surry County Jail under a $200,000 secured bond and remained incarcerated as of Wednesday afternoon while awaiting a Nov. 19 appearance in District Court.

Meanwhile, Neel’s death has prompted city police criminal investigators to confer with the Surry County District Attorney’s Office to determine if the case against Jessup will be upgraded.

Capt. Alan Freeman said Wednesday that this could include a murder or manslaughter charge.

At present, authorities are awaiting the completion of an autopsy report on the victim.

“I think the DA wants to see the official records and everything,” Freeman said of District Attorney Ricky Bowman. “And we’re awaiting the final decision on that.”

Freeman said no time frame has been specified for the ruling by the prosecutor’s office. “Hopefully, it will be soon.”

The police captain did not know the relationship between Neel and Jessup, and the circumstances leading to the alleged stabbing and beating of Neel also are unclear.

“She’s got a previous record,” Freeman said of the woman accused, who has lived at various addresses and was at one time listed as homeless.

Among a long list of convictions amassed by Jessup, who has served prison time, is one on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon in 2006. Others have included speeding to elude arrest, failing to heed a blue light/siren, driving while impaired, felony breaking and entering, interfering with emergency communications, drug offenses and others.

When arrested on the assault charge on Oct. 24, Jessup already had cases pending in court. This included charges of littering and possession of an open container of alcohol on city property filed on Sept. 29 after an incident on the Emily B. Taylor Greenway near Bluemont Road.

Jessup was encountered by police during a civil disturbance at that location, where she allegedly was observed with the open container and threw it into nearby Lovills Creek. The woman was banned from city property as a result.

She also had been charged with second-degree trespassing on Sept. 8 after being told to leave a residence on West Wilson Street. Jessup was ordered held in the county jail until sober after that incident.

