Pilot Police Dept. has new flag, memorial

The Pilot Mountain Police Department has a new flag, flagpole, police memorial and spruced-up landscaping gracing its exterior.

The Pilot Mountain branch of Carolina Farm Credit chose the department for its annual project. In recent years, the company has undertaken projects with the Joan and Howard Woltz Hospice Home in Dobson and Shoals Elementary School.

The Pilot Mountain branch of Carolina Farm Credit serves Surry and Stokes counties, and is one of 32 branches of the company across the state.

For the project, existing shrubbery was trimmed up, mulch was brought in, and a flagpole and memorial to police officers was installed to fly the United States and North Carolina flags. The US flag flying at the top is a Thin Blue Line Flag —a black and white flag with a horizontal blue stripe across the middle.

According to internet sources, the blue represents the officer and the courage they find deep inside when faced with unbelievable odds. The black background was designed as a constant reminder of fallen officers. It is a symbol representing the camaraderie of police officers.

“I want to thank all of y’all,” said Police Chief Darryl Bottoms to a group of Carolina Farm Credit employees responsible for the gift. “This is awesome.”

“This was a good place to honor our officers, and I wanted a place to honor our officers,” said Bottoms.

“We also liked this location because the Farmer’s Market is right here,” said April Gravely, indicating the town hall parking lot and the obvious connection between farms, Farm Credit and the farmer’s market.

“Farm Credit is also big on schools and local organizations as well as the connection to agriculture,” added Gravely.

Scott Green, Beth McCraw, Alex Everhart, April Gravely, Police Chief Darryl Bottoms, and Pam McGee are pictured beside a new flagpole and memorial donated to the Pilot Mountain Police Department by Carolina Farm Credit. Lance Wardlaw is not pictured.

