Dobson school unites against bullying

Submitted photo Students in Kelly Mayes’ fourth grade class at Dobson Elementary School help to paint the school orange for Unity Day. - Submitted photo Dobson Elementary School Nurse Monette Chattin, Assistant Principal Blair Lambert, Principal Sharia Templeton, and Data Manager Sheila Cave wear orange to unite against bullying. -

Dobson Elementary School students and staff recently celebrated Unity Day by wearing orange to stand united against bullying.

“We’re all together in one giant orange message of hope and support,” the school said in a statement about the effort. “We wore orange to color our school…visibly showing that our society believes that no one should ever experience bullying.

“This was a wonderful opportunity for our students to unite as one family out of respect and love for each other,” said Dobson Elementary School Counselor Steven Smith.