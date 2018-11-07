VFW to hold flag retirement ceremony

File photo Members of a VFW Honor Guard stand at attention as taps is played during a past flag retirement ceremony at Pilot Mountain VFW Post 9436. -

Pilot Mountain VFW Post 9436 will host the twelfth annual Veterans Day flag retirement ceremony on Saturday beginning at 11 a.m. and the public is invited and encouraged to attend.

The ceremony is held each year on the Saturday preceding the Veterans Day holiday. The VFW building is located at 142 Veterans Drive, just off Key Street.

According to Post 9436 Commander Don Isaacs, the patriotic ceremony will serve as a demonstration of proper flag retirement by fire using a flag raised, flown and removed from the post flagpole to symbolize all flags being retired. A new flag will be raised to fly over the post during the coming year.

“We do this as a way of recognizing the importance of honoring our flag and our nation,” Isaacs explained. ”Many have fought in its service and some have died. We feel it’s important to recognize those who have served and who are serving in our military and in other organizations.”

As a community service, Post 9436 also offers to retire by fire any other soiled or tattered flags that have flown over local businesses and residences. In the days leading up to the event residents are invited to bring in aged, soiled or tattered flags which are ready to be retired and place them in a blue barrel located in front of the post. Flags will also be accepted for retirement on the morning of the ceremony.

Any area Scout troops are encouraged to attend and take part in the ceremony.

As the ceremony ends, all retired flags will be honored with a rifle volley. The ashes of flags will later be buried at the base of the post flag pole.

At the ceremony’s conclusion, all attendees will be invited inside to join in light refreshments courtesy of the VFW Auxiliary and to meet and talk with local veterans.

“We want to encourage the members of our community to come out and to bring their entire family,” Isaacs said. “It’s important that our children and young people have the opportunity to see and to take part. This helps them to learn to recognize the value of our flag and our country.”

Members of a VFW Honor Guard stand at attention as taps is played during a past flag retirement ceremony at Pilot Mountain VFW Post 9436. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_FB_IMG_1478546816914_resized_1-3-.jpg Members of a VFW Honor Guard stand at attention as taps is played during a past flag retirement ceremony at Pilot Mountain VFW Post 9436. File photo