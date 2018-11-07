‘Prodigy’ gives SCC talk

Submitted photo Justin Thomas talking at Surry Community College. -

Justin Thomas, platform artist and educator with Hattori Hanzo Shears, has been referred to as the “Prodigy” by his peers. He held a demonstration for cosmetology students at Surry Community College in October.

Thomas demonstrated a haircut using different styles of Hanzo shears and showed how using different shears create different effects. He also showed the students how different hand positions create various results on the hair (hard line or soft line).

Thomas then discussed the areas of the head and how they are responsible for length, weight, and texture. College cosmetology instructor Sarah Ayers said that the demonstration reinforced haircutting principles taught in the program.

Thomas is known for his refined style, countless hours of training, and collaboration with some of the most well-known professional hairdressers. His clientele includes models, actors, and musicians. His work is known worldwide.

The cosmetology curriculum at Surry Community College is designed to provide competency-based knowledge, scientific/ artistic principles, and hands-on fundamentals associated with the cosmetology industry. The curriculum provides a simulated salon environment which enables students to develop manipulative skills.

Course work includes instruction in all phases of professional imaging, hair design, chemical processes, skin care, nail care, multi-cultural practices, business/computer principles, product knowledge, and other selected topics.

Graduates should qualify to sit for the State Board of Cosmetic Arts examination. Upon successfully passing the State Board exam, graduates will be issued a license. Employment is available in beauty salons and related businesses.

Students are currently registering for spring classes at Surry Community College. The deadline to register is Dec. 21. Follow the Cosmetology program on Facebook @surrycosmetology.