Surry County Sheriff’s Reports

DOBSON — The Surry County Sheriff’s Office has released the following arrest reports:

• Christopher Ryan Mash, 33, of Next Door Trail, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest Oct. 29 for failure to appear in court Oct. 25 on a charge of driving while impaired. He was given a $2,000 secured bond and a Dec. 19 court date.

While in custody he was served another order for arrest Oct. 30 for failure to appear in court on charges of assault on a female and interfering with someone attempting to make emergency communication. He was given a $10,000 secured bond and a Nov. 8 court date.

He has several other charges pending next month.

On Dec. 3 the charges include felony possession of a Schedule II drug, possession of a Schedule VI drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, larceny, two counts of possession of stolen goods, driving while license revoked, having a fictitious or altered title/registration, and two additional counts each of assault on a female and interfering with someone attempting to make emergency communication.

• Junior Raul Garcia, 29, of White Pine Trail, Elkin, was served a warrant Oct. 28 on a charge of failure to pay child support/alimony, dated Sept. 17. He was given a $672 cash bond and a Nov. 7 court date.

• Jimmie Lee Williams, 68, of White Pine Street, Elkin, was served a criminal summons Oct. 29 on a charge of assault on a female, dated April 26 in Yadkin County. He was given a Nov. 13 court date in Yadkinville.

• Amber Nicole Faries, 26, of Christian Road, Westfield, was served an order for arrest Oct. 30 for failure to appear in court Oct. 18 on a charge of not fulfilling her court-ordered community service hours. She was given a $1,500 secured bond and a Nov. 26 court date.

Last December Faries was charged with larceny and possession of stolen property at Walmart after her alleged theft of miscellaneous merchandise valued at $55.

• Christopher Wayne Schmidt, 30, of Atlas Lane, Mount Airy, was arrested on view Oct. 30 for the misdemeanor charge of possession of stolen property. He was given a $500 secured bond and a Nov. 7 court date.

• Latisha Teal Upchurch, 38, of Tildy Trail, Dobson, was served a warrant Oct. 30 on a charge of failure to pay child support/alimony, dated June 1. She was given a $2,660.78 cash bond and a Nov. 7 court date.

• Victoria Renea Cromer, 32, of Boos Boos Waye, Pinnacle, was served an order for arrest Oct. 30 for failure to appear in court Oct. 23 on charges of larceny and possession of stolen goods. She was given a $245.15 cash bond and a Nov. 15 court date.

Cromer has a court date the day before in Stokes County for charges of driving while license revoked, operating a vehicle with no insurance, having a canceled or revoked license plate, having an expired registration card, giving fictitious information to an officer, and having no current inspection.

She has a third straight day of court on Nov. 16 back in Surry County to face charges of driving while license revoked, operating a vehicle with no insurance, two counts of having a fictitious or altered registration card, no current registration, having a canceled or revoked license plate, and covering up the sticker or plate on the car.

On Nov. 28 she faces charges of felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver meth and possession of drug paraphernalia.

By Jeff Linville jlinville@mtairynews.com

