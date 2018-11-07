Community night a showcase event

Submitted photo Mount Airy Middle School students Ellie King and Isabella Willard pose with Super Woman, played by Emily Vaughn from Mount Airy Parks and Recreation - Submitted photo Mount Airy High School Teacher Andrea Brown speaks with attendees about opportunities opened up through taking courses in the Career and Technical Education Department - Submitted photo Mount Airy Middle School Career Development Coordinator Catrina Alexander ran a booth designed to help students learn more about North Carolina’s Career Clusters - Submitted photo Teachers in the district’s dual language program, Language Leaders, pose for a picture. From left are Katherine Arias, Elaine Reales, Fabiola Pannutti, Marie Segura, and Nora Santillàn - -

Once the 5K on the Greenway is completed and the Autumn Leaves Festival leaves town, staff and students in Mount Airy City Schools know it’s time for Community Night.

The district’s annual event brings students, staff, families, community members, and business partners together for an evening of eating, education, and entertainment.

This year marked the sixth annual showcase for the district.

“Each year this event improves. There is no better way for our community and families to experience what Mount Airy City Schools has to offer,” said Public Information Officer and Special Projects Facilitator Carrie Venable. “The interactive and informative booths organized by each school, the student performances, student leaders, and student artwork all come together to provide attendees a glimpse of what is occurring on our campuses.”

All four schools in the district were represented with booths that engaged and informed visitors of the event. Teachers, support staff, and administrators were on hand to speak with families as they celebrated thework happening in their buildings. Some of the programs represented were The Leader in Me, Language Leaders, Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics (STEAM), Nursing Fundamentals, Richard Childress Racing Partnership, Interact, Kindness and Appreciation Station, World Languages, Career Exploration, and Career and Technical Education.

For the third year in a row, district partners were invited to set up a booth at the event to showcase what services they offer. The carnival-like atmosphere provided a chance for businesses to interact with students and their families. Many partners provided information and giveaways. Chick-fil-A offered a cookie sample to attendees and Johnson’s Xtreme Softwash brought technology and videos to showcase their services. In keeping with the event’s theme “What’s Your Super Power?” Mount Airy Parks and Recreation brought along Wonder Woman who posed for pictures with students.

“We could not accomplish all we do without our partners,” said Superintendent Dr. Kim Morrision. “Community Night is a showcase of how community and industry partners work closely with our school district to provide innovative opportunities for all of our students. We believe that the students that live in and around our schools are our best hope for the future. Community Night is one of the most popular nights because it features our students as leaders and performers highlighting what is right about our schools.”

Student groups such as the district’s Language Leaders, Jones School’s Community Choir, band and chorus at the middle and high school also performed at designated times throughout the evening. Student art was also on display for all to enjoy through a gallery walk. For the second year, Kelly Epperson from WSYD and WPAQ broadcast the event live and interviewed staff members throughout the night to provide those at home a way to enjoy the event.

While the 2019 Community Night has not been scheduled yet, the district does know it will be in October toward the end of the fall sports season.