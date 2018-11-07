Foxx retains congressional seat

Foxx -

Rep. Virginia Foxx withstood a challenge Tuesday from Denise “DD” Adams to capture her eighth-straight two-year term in the U.S. Congress as the representative of North Carolina’s 5th District.

“This is not my victory, it’s the people’s victory,” Foxx said late Tuesday night after election returns were in for 261 of the 263 precincts in the 11-county district. It covers much of the Northwest portion of the state, including Surry County, and part of Winston-Salem, where Adams has served as a city council member since 2009.

Foxx, the incumbent Republican who was first elected to Congress in 2004, dominated the rural areas of the district in amassing 158,121 votes, not counting the two precincts unreported by midnight, or 57 percent of the total.

Adams, the Democratic challenger, had received 118,264 votes (43 percent). She dominated in her home area of Forsyth County, but Foxx carried all the other counties.

“The people of the Fifth Congressional District sent me a strong message,” Foxx, 75, a resident of Avery County, said of the outcome. “They made it clear that they support my track record of fighting for common-sense solutions to the problems we face.”

Foxx added that she will continue those efforts in Washington on behalf of district residents.

“I’m humbled, I’m grateful for the trust they put in me and I promise to continue working tirelessly on their behalf,” she said. “I will not quit working to find ways to ensure everyone in the district has an opportunity to be heard and represented in Washington.”

Foxx largely campaigned on issues paralleling those championed by President Donald Trump, including support for veterans and immigration issues including advocating the building of the wall.

“I think my support for veterans and the military made a huge difference,” the incumbent said. “I think my support for conservative policies in general.”

Foxx, who chairs the House Committee on Education and the Workforce, said she identifies with 5th District residents and vice versa.

“The people in the district generally are people of great faith and patriotism and I think they can see that in me and can identify with someone who shares the same passion and the toughness that they do.”

Aside from the issues, Foxx credited her campaign team for Tuesday’s result — their role “is larger than I can describe,” she said.

“We had a tremendous volunteer cadre and we have a great staff, and without them this victory would not have been possible.”

Adams could not be reached for comment Tuesday night.

By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.

