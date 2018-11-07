Brendle to be next clerk of court

Submitted photo Brendle -

Neil Brendle will be the next Surry County Clerk of Court, having survived a bitter battle against the incumbent clerk in the May primary and now emerging victorious over his Democratic opponent.

Brendle received 14,986 votes with his opponent Kim Goings Thomas getting 8,548 votes.

Brendle was not available for comment on Tuesday night, but expressed his thoughts on serving as clerk on his website and campaign Facebook page: “I am experienced and desire to serve the public. I will fully implement the technology and resources available in a competent, accurate, fair, and accessible environment for everyone. I am and will always be a defender and protector of the Constitution and the values it represents. My conservative beliefs are apparent in my actions, and represented in my works.”

Thomas had this to say at the end of the day, “I would like to thank my family and friends for their unwavering support. I would also like to congratulate Neil Brendle and thank him for running a clean campaign. It has been great to see everyone put so much time, effort, and energy into this election. I’ve met so many wonderful people during this time, and will be forever grateful that I was able to be a part of something so inspiring. Thank you to all those who voted for me and supported me throughout my campaign.”

Brendle, who has experience as a magistrate, will be serving his first term as Clerk fo Court. The office is a four-year term.

